FUSO appoints Mpho Matseba as new head in boost for women leadership in trucking

In a sector historically dominated by men, the appointment of Mpho Matseba as head of FUSO Trucks Southern Africa marks another encouraging step forward for women rising into senior leadership roles within the trucking industry.

Daimler Truck Southern Africa (DTSA) confirmed that Matseba officially assumed her new role on 1 April 2026, taking over the reins of the FUSO Trucks division after serving as Head of FUSO Sales since August 2024.

Transformation agenda

Her elevation comes at a time when the broader transport and logistics sector is under increasing pressure to transform, not only in terms of technology and sustainability, but also in leadership diversity. Matseba’s appointment signals meaningful progress in creating space for women at the top table of heavy commercial vehicle operations.

With a 21-year career within the DTSA business, Matseba brings deep institutional knowledge and extensive experience across sales, customer engagement and dealer network development. During her tenure as head of sales, she played a pivotal role in strengthening FUSO’s commercial performance while reinforcing a customer-centric approach across Southern Africa.

Mandate to drive sustainable growth

In her new position, she will oversee the full value chain of the FUSO business, including strategy, sales and marketing, customer experience, after-sales support and supply chain management. Her mandate is to drive sustainable growth while maintaining strong relationships with customers and dealers.

“I am honoured to be entrusted with the role of Head of FUSO Trucks Southern Africa and grateful for the opportunity to lead a brand with such a strong legacy,” said Matseba. “I look forward to building on our solid foundation and continuing to drive a customer-first approach.”

Face of trucking leadership evolving

Her appointment also coincides with a significant global development, as Daimler Truck AG and Toyota Motor Corporation move to integrate Hino Motors and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation under a new holding company, ARCHION Group.

Locally, however, DTSA has reassured customers that FUSO operations remain unchanged, with business continuing as usual across South Africa and regional markets.

For an industry in transition, Matseba’s appointment is not just about leadership continuity – it is a powerful reminder that the face of trucking leadership is gradually evolving, with more women stepping up to shape its future.

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