Audi guns for BMW X7, Mercedes GLS with new Q9 SUV

Audi has lifted the wraps off its largest and most luxurious SUV yet, the all-new Q9, marking the German premium brand’s first use of the Q9 nameplate as it intensifies competition at the top end of the luxury SUV market.

The newcomer will rival established flagship SUVs such as the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS and Range Rover, offering buyers a blend of advanced technology, seven-seat practicality and premium comfort.

The Q9 is also the biggest production Audi ever built, measuring 5.31 metres in length with a 3.14-metre wheelbase. Audi says the flagship has been designed to serve as a “mobile living space”, reflecting growing customer demand for vehicles that offer luxury and comfort beyond simply transporting passengers.

Audi chief executive Gernot Döllner said the Q9 represents the future direction of the brand.

“In the future, ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ will increasingly be defined by the in-car experience because cars are much more than just a means of transportation,” he said.

Inside, the Q9 is offered as a seven-seater as standard, while an optional six-seat configuration replaces the second-row bench with two electrically adjustable captain’s chairs designed to create a business-class atmosphere.

Among its standout features are automatic doors with obstacle detection, sports seats with massage and ventilation functions, and what Audi describes as the largest panoramic sunroof ever fitted to one of its vehicles. The expansive glass roof spans more than 1.5 square metres and can also be specified with switchable transparency and integrated lighting.

Third-generation curved digital OLED rear lights

Technology takes centre stage with the debut of third-generation curved digital OLED rear lights, claimed to be a world first. The new lighting system improves visibility while allowing more distinctive styling. Digital Matrix LED headlights with micro-LED technology further enhance night-time driving.

The Q9 also introduces Audi’s latest adaptive driving assistant plus, enabling hands-free driving in certain conditions, alongside a suite of advanced driver assistance systems.

Powering the flagship at launch is a 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel engine producing 220kW and 630Nm, paired with an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission and Audi’s permanent quattro all-wheel-drive system. Mild-hybrid technology provides an additional 18kW of electric assistance to improve performance and efficiency.

Audi says sophisticated suspension and all-wheel drive ensure confident performance across a variety of road surfaces while maintaining the refinement expected in the luxury SUV segment.

Orders for the Q9 have opened in Germany, with prices starting at 108,400 euros (about R2.3 million at current exchange rates) before local taxes. Deliveries are expected to begin during the fourth quarter of this year.

Audi South Africa has not yet announced local launch timing or pricing, but the Q9 is expected to strengthen the brand’s presence in the growing flagship luxury SUV segment should it make its way to local showrooms.

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