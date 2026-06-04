BMW adds all-wheel-drive M2 to South African line-up

BMW is set to expand its high-performance compact sports car range with the introduction of the new BMW M2 xDrive, which is scheduled to arrive in South Africa during the fourth quarter of 2026.

For the first time since the M2 was launched, BMW’s popular compact performance coupe will be available with the brand’s M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, a move aimed at delivering greater traction, stability and acceleration without compromising the rear-driven character that has made the M2 a favourite among driving enthusiasts.

Powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six engine producing 353kW, the new M2 xDrive sends power to all four wheels through BMW’s intelligent M xDrive system and Active M Differential. Under normal driving conditions, the car remains rear-wheel biased, only transferring power to the front axle when additional grip is required.

Improved performance

The result is a noticeable improvement in performance. BMW claims the new model can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.7 seconds, making it 0.3 seconds quicker than the rear-wheel-drive M2 currently on sale. Top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h, increasing to 285km/h when fitted with the optional M Driver’s Package.

The newcomer will compete in a highly contested segment that includes rivals such as the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS, Audi RS 3 and Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S, all of which target buyers seeking supercar-like performance in a compact package.

BMW M Ignite

BMW has also introduced a new technology called BMW M Ignite, a pre-chamber combustion system derived from motorsport. The innovation is designed to improve efficiency under high loads while maintaining the sharp throttle response and high-revving character expected from an M model.

The M2 remains BMW M’s best-selling performance model globally, with the German manufacturer confirming that the new xDrive derivative will be built alongside other M2 variants at its San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico.

Next evolution of the M2 formula

According to BMW M vice-president for development Alexander Karajlovic, the new model represents the next evolution of the M2 formula by combining the compact coupe’s traditional driver-focused character with enhanced traction, stability and all-weather usability.

South African specifications and pricing will be announced closer to the local launch date.

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