BMW IT Hub celebrates 20 years of developing South African tech talent

BMW Group South Africa is celebrating a major milestone as its Pretoria-based BMW IT Hub marks 20 years of operations, underscoring the growing role South African technology professionals are playing in the global automotive industry.

Established in 2006 as a specialised support unit, the BMW IT Hub has evolved into the largest BMW IT Hub outside Germany and today employs more than 2 500 technology professionals. The facility supports over 130 BMW locations worldwide, managing a wide range of digital functions, from production systems and data analytics to customer-facing platforms.

The milestone highlights how South Africa is increasingly positioning itself as a source of globally competitive digital skills and innovation.

More than 2 000 jobs created

According to BMW Group South Africa, the hub has created more than 2 000 jobs through its expansion over the past two decades and is expected to contribute more than R4-billion to the South African economy in 2026.

“This 20-year milestone is a testament to the world-class talent we have right here in South Africa,” said Peter van Binsbergen, CEO of BMW Group South Africa.

“The hub has evolved from a support centre into a global innovation powerhouse, and as we lean further into AI and data-driven mobility, our Pretoria team will be at the very heart of BMW Group’s digital future.”

Beyond its economic contribution, the IT Hub has also focused heavily on developing local technology skills. Through outreach programmes, mentorship initiatives and partnerships with academic institutions, more than 40 000 young people have been exposed to digital career opportunities over the years.

Collaboration with universities

The company continues to work closely with institutions such as the University of Pretoria and Stellenbosch University to help prepare graduates for careers in technology and innovation.

This year, 134 students were enrolled in BMW’s Graduate Tech Academy programme, which provides practical experience and exposure to emerging technologies.

To commemorate the anniversary, BMW hosted a celebration at its Menlyn-based IT Hub attended by government representatives, industry stakeholders, academics and students. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi was among the dignitaries present, highlighting the partnership between the Gauteng provincial government and BMW in advancing digital skills development.

As BMW accelerates its global digital transformation strategy, the South African IT Hub is expected to remain a key driver of innovation, artificial intelligence development and future mobility solutions for the German automotive giant.

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