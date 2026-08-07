BMW launches new X3 off-road driving course in South Africa

BMW South Africa has expanded its BMW M Driving Experience programme with the introduction of a dedicated off-road training course using the locally produced BMW X3.

The new half-day programme, hosted at the BMW xDrive Park in Midrand, Johannesburg, is designed to help motorists develop practical off-road driving skills while gaining a better understanding of the BMW X3’s capabilities and the brand’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

Participants will be guided through a series of controlled off-road obstacles, including steep ascents and descents, cross-axle articulation, side slopes, water crossings, skid-control exercises and vehicle recovery techniques. The course also demonstrates the operation of features such as Hill Descent Control, Dynamic Stability Control and other integrated driver assistance systems.

Improving driver confidence

According to BMW South Africa, the programme aims to improve driver confidence and vehicle control in challenging conditions while maintaining a strong focus on safety.

Taz Ramphisa, General Manager for Customer and Brand at BMW South Africa, said the new course gives customers an opportunity to experience the BMW X3’s off-road abilities in a controlled environment.

She said the addition complements the existing BMW M Driving Experience portfolio, which includes the Advanced Safety, M Advanced and M Drift courses, all aimed at improving driving skills and confidence.

Venue certified under BMW M’s international training standards

The training takes place at BMW xDrive Park, the company’s dedicated driver training and customer experience facility, which opened in 2018. The venue is certified under BMW M’s international training standards and is staffed by accredited instructors.

The course costs R4 950 per person, with each session limited to 10 participants. Drivers who successfully complete the programme receive a certificate recognising their participation and newly acquired off-road driving skills.

The introduction of the course comes as demand continues to grow for premium SUVs that combine everyday usability with the ability to tackle more demanding terrain, a segment in which the locally built BMW X3 remains one of BMW South Africa’s key models competing against models such as the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, Lexus NX, BYD Atto 8 and top of the range Toyota RAV4.

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