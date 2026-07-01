BMW reveals fifth-generation X5 with electric, hydrogen power on the way

BMW has unveiled the all-new fifth-generation BMW X5, introducing its most technologically advanced version of the luxury SUV yet, as the German brand prepares to bring the model to South Africa in 2027.

The latest X5 arrives at a time when competition in the premium large SUV segment is intensifying, with rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7, Volvo XC90 and Range Rover Sport all vying for affluent buyers.

Since debuting in 1999, the X5 has become one of BMW’s most successful global models and is widely credited with helping establish the modern luxury Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment.

Five powertrain options

The fifth-generation model is also a landmark for the manufacturer as it becomes the first BMW to offer five different powertrain options. Customers will be able to choose from petrol and diesel engines with 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance, plug-in hybrid derivatives, a fully electric BMW iX5 and, later, the brand’s first production hydrogen-powered SUV, the BMW iX5 Hydrogen.

The battery-electric iX5 introduces BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive technology, featuring an 800-volt electrical architecture, bidirectional charging capability and a claimed driving range of up to 845km. The hydrogen-powered model is expected to deliver a driving range of up to 750km using the company’s latest fuel-cell technology.

BMW says the newcomer also marks the integration of technologies developed for its next-generation Neue Klasse vehicle architecture. These include the new Panoramic iDrive interface, BMW Operating System X, a full-width windscreen projection display, an available passenger display and a redesigned multifunction steering wheel.

Style evolution

Styling has also evolved considerably. The new X5 adopts a cleaner, more upright appearance, highlighted by illuminated kidney grilles, newly designed “double-X” daytime running lights and flush electrically operated door handles. Buyers will also be able to personalise the SUV with 11 exterior paint finishes and wheel sizes of up to 23 inches.

Inside, BMW has redesigned the cabin with a minimalist layout featuring premium materials, including optional slate trim, while ambient lighting and a more spacious interior aim to enhance passenger comfort.

The German manufacturer says the X5 retains its reputation for sporty handling through standard adaptive suspension and near-perfect 50:50 weight distribution, with more advanced adaptive chassis systems available on selected models.

Production will begin at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in the United States during August this year ahead of a global market launch in November, with electric and plug-in hybrid variants following in early 2027. South African customers can expect the new X5 to reach local showrooms in 2027.

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