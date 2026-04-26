Motoring

BMW unveils bold its new 7 Series ahead of Auto China in Beijing

By Sunday World
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Just two days before the official opening of Auto China 2026 in Beijing, BMW Group pulled the wraps off its all-new BMW 7 Series – a calculated move that underscores the strategic importance of China, the world’s largest automotive market, to the German luxury car maker.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • Just two days before the official opening of Auto China 2026 in Beijing, BMW Group pulled the wraps off its all-new BMW 7 Series – a calculated move that underscores the strategic importance of China, the world’s largest automotive market, to the German luxury car maker.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Edward Moleke Makwana.
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