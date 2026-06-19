BMW X5 enters final testing phase ahead of major technology debut

BMW has entered the final stages of development for the all-new fifth-generation X5, a model that promises to be one of the most technologically diverse luxury SUVs on the market when it arrives.

The German manufacturer confirmed this week that the new X5 is undergoing final calibration and testing around its production home at BMW Group’s Spartanburg plant in the US, ahead of its global debut.

The announcement comes just weeks after rivals Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz GLE were unveiled with significant updates, setting the stage for renewed competition in the premium large SUV segment.

Five different powertrain technologies

The next-generation X5 will be the first BMW production model to offer five different powertrain technologies under a single model range. Customers will be able to choose between petrol and diesel engines featuring 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, plug-in hybrid variants, a fully electric version and, later, a hydrogen-powered derivative.

Leading the charge is the all-electric BMW iX5, which debuts BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive technology. The SUV will feature a new 800-volt electrical architecture and a massive battery pack with up to 144kWh of usable energy, making it the largest battery ever fitted to a fully electric BMW.

Power comes from dual electric motors driving all four wheels through BMW’s xDrive system, positioning the iX5 as a direct rival to electric luxury SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, Audi Q8 e-tron and Porsche Cayenne Electric.

BMW iX5 Hydrogen

BMW has also confirmed that the first hydrogen-powered production vehicle in its history, the BMW iX5 Hydrogen, will enter series production in 2028. The model will use a new fuel-cell system combined with an innovative flat hydrogen storage solution designed to maximise interior space while allowing the vehicle to be built alongside conventional models on the same production line.

The new X5 will also introduce BMW’s latest “Heart of Joy” vehicle control system, developed from the brand’s Neue Klasse architecture. BMW says the technology processes inputs up to ten times faster than previous systems, enhancing steering precision, braking performance and energy recuperation.

Advanced Level 2 driver assistance systems, adaptive suspension and wheel sizes of up to 23 inches will further enhance comfort, safety and driving dynamics.

With electrification, hydrogen technology and advanced digital systems all under one roof, the new X5 signals BMW’s intention to remain at the forefront of the luxury SUV market as the industry undergoes its biggest transformation in decades.

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