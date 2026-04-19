BYD ups the ante with new Atto 8 seven-seater SUV

BYD Auto South Africa has expanded its local product line-up with the launch of the new BYD Atto 8 in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The BYD Atto 8 is a large seven-seat plug-in hybrid SUV that underscores the Chinese automaker’s growing ambitions in South Africa.

Positioned as a premium family SUV, the Atto 8 arrives at a time when demand for electrified vehicles is steadily gaining traction, particularly among buyers seeking a balance between efficiency, performance and practicality.

Measuring over five metres in length and featuring a 2,950mm wheelbase, the Atto 8 offers a spacious and versatile cabin designed to cater for both urban commuting and long-distance travel. The model is available in two variants – the Premium (DM-i) and the Performance (DM-p) – giving customers the choice between efficiency-

focused driving and higher performance.

At the heart of the Atto 8 is BYD’s fifth-generation DM Super Hybrid technology, which blends electric driving with the reassurance of a petrol engine. The Premium variant delivers a claimed combined range of up to 728km, while the Performance model produces up to 359kW.

In plug-in hybrid form, the system pairs a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with dual electric motors, while the fully electric configuration pushes outputs even further to as much as 810kW, with a claimed 0 to 100km/h sprint of under four seconds.

Battery options include a 35.6kWh unit capable of delivering over 150km of pure electric driving, while the battery electric version is said to exceed 600km on a single charge. The vehicle’s 1 000-volt architecture also enables ultra-rapid charging capabilities.

Inside, the Atto 8 features a premium cabin, highlighted by a large 15.6-inch infotainment display, a 21-speaker sound system and advanced driver assistance systems. High-end finishes and flexible seating configurations further enhance its appeal as a family-orientated SUV.

In the South African market, the Atto 8 will most likely compete with premium brands such as the Volvo XC60 mild hybrid, Lexus NX 350h SE, BMW X1 xDrive30e and BMW X3 30e xDrive as well as other electrified SUVs such as the Chery Tiggo 9 CSH and Omoda C9 SHS.

BYD Auto South Africa managing director Steve Chang said the Atto 8 reflects the brand’s commitment to evolving customer needs.

“The Atto 8 combines innovation, space and performance in a way that feels both premium and accessible,” he said.

However, while the Atto 8 itself makes a strong impression, the launch event demonstrated the value of well-executed media engagements.

The test route, limited to 10km, combined with overcrowding among attendees and limited test vehicles, resulted in restricted drive time and a compromised experience.

As a result, I left the event disappointed, as it was not possible to form a meaningful first driving impression of the vehicle.

These concerns were escalated to the BYD team straight after the launch event, with the marketing director undertaking to arrange a more comprehensive test drive opportunity.

Until then, it would be premature to offer a considered driving assessment of the Atto 8.

Pricing starts at R1 059 900 for the Premium model, rising to R1 259 900 for the Performance variant, positioning the Atto 8 as a bold new entrant in South Africa’s growing new energy vehicle market.