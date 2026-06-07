Can the sixth-generation Toyota RAV4 keep its challengers at bay?

The RAV4 is one of those rare vehicles that changed the automotive landscape. When the first-generation model debuted in 1994, it effectively pioneered the mainstream compact SUV segment by combining the practicality of an SUV with the comfort and driving dynamics of a passenger car.

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