Can the sixth-generation Toyota RAV4 keep its challengers at bay?

The RAV4 is one of those rare vehicles that changed the automotive landscape. When the first-generation model debuted in 1994, it effectively pioneered the mainstream compact SUV segment by combining the practicality of an SUV with the comfort and driving dynamics of a passenger car.
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- The RAV4 launched its first generation in 1994.
- It pioneered the mainstream compact SUV segment.
- Combined SUV practicality with passenger car comfort and driving dynamics.
- Marked a significant change in the automotive landscape.
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