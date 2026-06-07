Motoring

Can the sixth-generation Toyota RAV4 keep its challengers at bay?

By Sunday World
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The sixth-generation RAV4 embraces connectivity, comfort and the driving dynamics of a passenger car.

The RAV4 is one of those rare vehicles that changed the automotive landscape. When the first-generation model debuted in 1994, it effectively pioneered the mainstream compact SUV segment by combining the practicality of an SUV with the comfort and driving dynamics of a passenger car.

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  • The RAV4 launched its first generation in 1994.
  • It pioneered the mainstream compact SUV segment.
  • Combined SUV practicality with passenger car comfort and driving dynamics.
  • Marked a significant change in the automotive landscape.
  • Full story available in the Sunday World e-edition and on their YouTube channel.
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