Changan Deepal S05 takes aim at hybrid SUV rivals with R699,000 price tag

Chinese automotive manufacturer Changan is expanding its footprint in South Africa with the introduction of the Deepal S05, a range-extended electric SUV priced at R699,000. Distributed locally by Jameel Motors South Africa, the S05 becomes the brand’s second range-extended electric vehicle (REEV), joining the larger Deepal S07 as Changan seeks to attract buyers interested in electrified mobility without relying entirely on public charging infrastructure.

The newcomer enters an increasingly competitive SUV market, where it will challenge the Leapmotor C10 REEV, BYD Sealion 6, Haval H6 Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid, Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, JAECOO J7 SHS and Toyota RAV4 Hybrid.

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However, unlike most conventional hybrids and plug-in hybrids, the S05 uses its petrol engine exclusively to generate electricity rather than directly driving the wheels – similar to the Leapmotor C10 REEV.

Designed at Changan’s studio in Turin, Italy, the S05 features slim LED headlights, frameless doors, concealed door handles and a contemporary exterior intended to appeal to buyers seeking a premium-looking SUV.

Underneath its bodywork is a rear-mounted electric motor producing 160kW and 320Nm, supported by a 27.28kWh lithium iron phosphate battery. Changan claims an electric-only driving range of 175km, while a 1.5-litre petrol-powered generator extends the combined range to more than 1,000km. The manufacturer also claims acceleration from 0–100km/h in under eight seconds and a maximum speed of 175km/h.

DC fast charging can replenish the battery from 30% to 80% in approximately 20 minutes under suitable conditions.

Inside, the S05 offers a 15.4-inch rotating touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 14-speaker sound system and an augmented-reality head-up display. Additional equipment includes heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic glass roof, wireless smartphone charging and a 540-degree camera system.

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Safety features include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assistance and driver-fatigue detection. With a 2,880mm wheelbase and 464 litres of luggage capacity, the S05 is also positioned as a practical family vehicle.

READ: MG targets SA’s competitive SUV market with new hybrid and seven-seater models

Chelsy Pinto, Jameel Motors’ general manager for marketing and product, said the vehicle addresses local concerns about charging availability and long-distance travel.

The S05 comes with a five-year/150,000km vehicle warranty, five-year/90,000km service plan and eight-year/150,000km battery warranty.

It is scheduled to reach Changan dealerships during the first week of November. While its specifications and pricing appear competitive, its real-world efficiency, driving refinement and long-term ownership proposition remain to be tested against established rivals.

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