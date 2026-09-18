Chery expands seven-seat SUV range with Tiggo 8 Apex I

Chery South Africa has expanded its seven-seat SUV offering with the introduction of the updated Tiggo 8 Apex I, priced at R569,900.

The latest derivative arrives with revised exterior styling, additional comfort and convenience equipment and a suite of driver-assistance technologies as Chery continues to broaden its presence in South Africa’s competitive SUV market.

Competitive landscape

At its price point, the Tiggo 8 Apex I enters a crowded family SUV segment where buyers can also consider models including the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Volkswagen Tiguan (and possibly the Tayron), Toyota Corolla Cross and Haval H6, although specifications, seating capacity and powertrains differ across these rivals.

Powering the Tiggo 8 Apex I is Chery’s 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 137kW and 275Nm, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels.

Chery claims combined fuel consumption of 7.7 litres/100km on the WLTP cycle. With its 57-litre fuel tank, that translates into a theoretical driving range of about 740km.

Styling and dimensions

The exterior receives a redesigned front fascia, LED headlights, a full-width LED rear light bar and 19-inch alloy wheels. Measuring 4,725mm long, 1,860mm wide and 1,705mm high, the SUV rides on a 2,710mm wheelbase and accommodates seven occupants.

Inside, standard equipment includes dual-zone climate control, a 50W wireless smartphone charger, 64-colour ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof. Both front seats offer heating and ventilation, while the passenger seat adds a massage function and powered leg rest. Second-row passengers can also electrically adjust the front passenger seat using a rear-mounted control.

Safety and driver assistance

Safety equipment includes seven airbags and a 540-degree camera system, which combines a conventional surround view with an underbody perspective. Driver-assistance technologies include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and lane-keeping assistance.

The Tiggo 8 Apex I is available in Khaki White, Carbon Black and Bamboo Grey. It comes with Chery’s seven-year/200 000km vehicle warranty and five-year/75 000km service plan, while the first owner receives a 10-year/1-million kilometre engine warranty.