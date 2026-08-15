Chery asks South Africans to name its new bakkie

Chery South Africa has launched a nationwide competition inviting the public to suggest a name for its forthcoming bakkie ahead of the vehicle’s local introduction.

The public naming initiative is a timely gesture as Chery deepens its commitment to South Africa through local vehicle production at its Rosslyn facility in Pretoria. However, the company has not indicated whether the new bakkie will be among the models assembled locally.

The winning entrant will receive R100 000 towards the purchase of any Chery vehicle. The winner may also have an opportunity to travel to China in October, although Chery says this remains subject to confirmation and the competition’s terms and conditions.

August 24 deadline

Entries close on August 24 2026, with the selected name scheduled to be revealed during Media Day at the Festival of Motoring. It will become the model’s official South African name.

Chery has yet to confirm the formal entry process but says it will encourage motorists to submit suggestions and participate through its social-media platforms. The campaign will include content featuring creators, motoring enthusiasts and members of the public.

“South Africans are inventive, expressive and rarely short of an opinion, particularly when it comes to their cars,” Chery South Africa national marketing manager Verene Petersen said.

‘We wanted to give South Africans a meaningful role in its story’

“We could have introduced this bakkie with a name decided elsewhere, but we wanted to give South Africans a meaningful role in its story.”

The campaign draws on the longstanding practice of South African motorists giving their vehicles informal names based on their appearance, performance or the role they play in their owners’ lives.

Chery says the unnamed model is intended to serve work, family and leisure requirements. However, the manufacturer has not yet released technical specifications, pricing, engine options or a confirmed sales date.

The newcomer will mark Chery’s entry into one of South Africa’s largest and most competitive vehicle categories. It will face established models such as the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max, Volkswagen Amarok and Mahindra Pik Up, as well as a growing number of Chinese competitors such as the GWM P-Series, BYD Shark 6, Changan Hunter, LDV T Series, JMC Vigus and others.

Further product and launch information is expected to be announced closer to its introduction.

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