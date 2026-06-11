Chery pledges R500k grassroots football fund as Bafana targets World Cup glory

Chinese vehicle brand Chery South Africa has pledged an initial R500 000 towards grassroots football development as the nation rallies behind Bafana Bafana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The initiative, which will be administered through the Chery Fund, aims to channel national excitement around South Africa’s return to football’s biggest stage into long-term support for community clubs and youth development programmes across the country.

In a unique incentive, Chery has also committed to contributing an additional R50,000 for every goal scored by Bafana Bafana during the tournament, meaning the fund could grow significantly depending on the national team’s performance.

The announcement comes as South Africans prepare to support Bafana Bafana on the global stage, with the automaker seeking to ensure the benefits of the tournament are felt beyond stadiums and television screens.

The funding will be directed towards community football structures that often operate with limited resources but play a critical role in developing future stars. Areas earmarked for support include football kits, training equipment, goalposts, pitch maintenance, coaching development programmes, youth tournaments, player wellness initiatives and transport for teams.

Linking national pride with tangible community impact

Chery South Africa CEO Tony Liu said the initiative was designed to link national pride with tangible community impact.

“Every goal scored by South Africa on the world stage will represent more than a moment of celebration. Through the Chery Fund, each goal will help grow the support available to grassroots football clubs and the young players they serve,” said Liu.

The company believes football remains one of the most powerful tools for youth development, particularly in under-resourced communities where local clubs provide safe recreational spaces while teaching discipline, teamwork and confidence.

The move also highlights the growing role automotive brands are playing in South African sport. Toyota recently reaffirmed its long-standing support of the Comrades Marathon, Hyundai remains a major sponsor of the Springboks, Mahindra backs Lions Cricket, while Suzuki is an official global partner of the upcoming CAF Africa Cup of Nations and Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

For Chery, the latest initiative represents more than a marketing campaign. The company says it is investing in the future of football by supporting the coaches, volunteers, parents and community organisations that keep the sport alive long after the final whistle of the World Cup.

As Bafana Bafana chase success on the global stage, every goal could now help create opportunities for the next generation of South African footballers.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content