Chery teases new compact EV for SA ahead of Auto China showcase

Chinese carmaker Chery is set to spotlight its future product and technology direction at Auto China 2026, which gets underway in Beijing on April 24, where it will preview the all-new Q—a compact electric vehicle destined for the South African market later this year.

Known as the QQ in some international markets, the Q is expected to signal a shift in Chery’s approach to entry-level mobility.

Built on a dedicated electric platform, the model is positioned as a premium compact offering, blending modern styling with connected, user-focused technology.

While full local specifications remain under wraps, Chery says the Q will feature an intuitive, AI-driven interface designed to enhance connectivity and ease of use.

Expansion of electrified vehicle portfolio

The cabin is expected to offer generous space for its segment, complemented by a strong safety suite that includes a 540-degree panoramic camera system and advanced driver assistance features.

The Q’s anticipated arrival comes as Chery continues to expand its electrified vehicle portfolio in South Africa.

Over the past year, the brand has introduced a range of hybrid and plug-in hybrid models under its Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) banner, including the Tiggo Cross Hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the Tiggo 7, Tiggo 8, and Tiggo 9.

This latest model is expected to provide a more accessible entry point into electric mobility, positioning Chery to compete with emerging rivals in the compact EV space, including the increasingly popular BYD Dolphin Surf and recently launched Geely E2.

Beyond its products, Chery is also using Auto China to emphasise its broader ambitions in intelligent mobility.

In partnership with AiMOGA Robotics, the company is set to demonstrate a new “Automobile + Robot” ecosystem, showcasing how vehicles and robotics could integrate across retail, public service, and mobility environments.

220 humanoid robots deployed

AiMOGA has already deployed more than 220 humanoid robots across over 30 countries, with applications ranging from customer engagement to safety patrols—signaling Chery’s intent to expand beyond traditional automotive boundaries.

The showcase comes amid strong global momentum for the brand, with quarterly sales exceeding 600,000 units in early 2026.

As Chery enters what it describes as a phase of “deep cultivation”, the focus is shifting towards quality, innovation and the development of intelligent ecosystems.

The company is expected to announce further details on the Q’s South African specifications, pricing, and launch timing in the coming months.

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