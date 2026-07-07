Chery unveils future EV plans as Rosslyn plant becomes African manufacturing hub

Chery has reinforced its long-term ambitions for South Africa by officially celebrating the acquisition of its Rosslyn manufacturing plant while unveiling two new energy vehicles destined for the local market before the end of the year.

The celebrations, attended by more than 600 guests including Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, business leaders and Chery executives from China, marked the Chinese automaker’s transition from a vehicle importer to a local manufacturer.

Chery Group’s African hub

The Rosslyn facility, previously owned by Nissan, will serve as Chery Group’s African manufacturing, export, research and development, and operational hub, cementing South Africa’s role in the company’s continental expansion strategy.

The investment follows last week’s confirmation that the Jetour T1, Jetour T2 and JAECOO J5 will also be produced at the Rosslyn plant, creating a diversified production portfolio for the Chery Group’s growing family of brands.

Delivering the keynote address, Deputy President Paul Mashatile described the investment as a strong vote of confidence in South Africa’s manufacturing sector and economic future.

“This investment sends a powerful message that South Africa remains a compelling destination for investment. It is a strong vote of confidence in our people, our institutions, our infrastructure and our long-term future,” Mashatile said.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi welcomed Chery’s long-term commitment, saying the investment would strengthen one of the province’s most strategic industries while preserving valuable automotive manufacturing skills.

Chery Group Chairman Yin Tongyue reaffirmed the company’s philosophy of investing for the long term wherever it operates.

Retaining existing employees, additional job creation targets

The company will retain all 692 existing employees at the Rosslyn facility while targeting the creation of nearly 3,000 direct and indirect jobs across manufacturing, supplier development and supporting industries. Initial vehicle production is expected to begin in mid-2027, with localisation targets set for 2028.

Beyond the factory celebrations, Chery also hosted an exclusive New Energy Vehicle showcase, giving guests a first look at the upcoming Chery Q and Tiggo V, both earmarked for South African launch before the end of 2026.

The all-electric Chery Q is positioned as an affordable compact electric vehicle powered by a 90kW electric motor and a 42.7kWh battery offering a claimed driving range of up to 400km.

Joining it was the Tiggo V, a premium lifestyle SUV that will be offered in both petrol and hybrid variants, combining family practicality with off-road capability.

The unveiling signals that Chery’s South African ambitions extend beyond local manufacturing to bringing its latest electrified technologies to the market as competition in the country’s fast-growing new energy vehicle segment intensifies.

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