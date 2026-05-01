Chery unveils versatile Tiggo V concept at Beijing Auto Show

Chinese automaker Chery has taken the wraps off its all-new Tiggo V at Auto China 2026, introducing a bold new approach to family mobility that could reshape how South African households view multi-purpose vehicles.

The Tiggo V is positioned as a “3-in-1” vehicle, designed to seamlessly adapt between SUV, MPV and bakkie-like functionality. The concept reflects a growing global trend where consumers demand more flexibility from a single vehicle, rather than owning multiple cars for different needs.

According to Chery South Africa’s national marketing and communications Manager, Verene Petersen, the Tiggo V has been engineered with evolving lifestyles in mind.

“Families today are using one vehicle for everything – from daily commuting and school runs to long-distance travel, outdoor adventures and even business use. Traditional SUVs often struggle to meet this level of versatility,” she said.

One vehicle for all scenarios

Petersen added that the Tiggo V aims to close that gap by offering a highly adaptable platform built around the idea of “one vehicle for all scenarios.”

At the heart of the Tiggo V is a flexible seating and load configuration system, allowing owners to reconfigure the cabin depending on their needs. This could see it operate as a people carrier during the week, a cargo hauler when required, and a lifestyle SUV over weekends.

Chery says the model also combines intelligent technology, comfort, all-terrain capability and fuel efficiency – key considerations for South African motorists facing rising fuel costs and diverse road conditions.

More than just transport

“The Tiggo V reflects a deep understanding of how customers use their vehicles. It is not just about transport, but about supporting every aspect of modern life,” Petersen said.

While unique and full technical specifications still under wraps, the Tiggo V is expected to compete in a highly contested segment locally. Its closest rivals will likely include the Hyundai Santa Fe, Toyota Fortuner and Ford Everest, all of which have built strong reputations among South African family buyers.

The introduction of the Tiggo V also builds on the strong local performance of the Tiggo range, particularly the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, which has emerged as one of the brand’s top sellers. More than 18,000 units were sold in 2025, making it the fourth best-selling passenger vehicle in South Africa.

Chery has confirmed that the final name, specifications and local launch timing for the Tiggo V in South Africa will be announced in the coming months.

Auto China 2026 ends on Sunday.

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