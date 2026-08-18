Dakar-winning Defender inspires 467kW road-legal limited edition

Defender is developing a road-legal version of its Dakar Rally-winning D7X-R race car, combining competition-derived hardware with the luxury and practicality expected of a production 4×4.

Named the Defender Dakar, the limited-run model is based on the high-performance Defender OCTA and retains the D7X body architecture, transmission and driveline used by the competition vehicle.

Its 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine will be freed from racing restrictions, producing 467kW and 750Nm. Defender has not yet disclosed acceleration figures, production numbers or pricing.

The model follows Defender Rally’s debut at the 2026 Dakar Rally, where its three D7X-R vehicles finished first, second and fourth in the Stock category. The team also secured the top three positions on 10 of the event’s 13 stages, covering a combined 24,000km.

Substantial off-road modifications

While the production version will not be identical to the race car, it receives substantial off-road modifications. These include revised suspension geometry, 35-inch all-terrain tyres, forged 20-inch wheels and coil suspension with Bilstein dampers.

New Dunes and Gravel driving modes will be included, alongside a Flight Mode originally developed for the competition vehicle to manage landings after travelling over severe terrain.

Exterior changes include roof-mounted lights, a fixed metal roof, carbon-fibre raised air intakes and bonnet, extended wheel arches with exposed rivets, mud flaps and additional underbody protection.

Inside, the Defender Dakar adopts a 2+2 seating layout with specially developed front race seats. Optional four-point harnesses will be offered, while the rear storage area can accommodate helmets. The load bay includes mountings for a spare wheel and air compressor.

Colour scheme inspired by the winning D7X-R

The signature colour scheme pairs a Dakar Sand body with a Yanbu Turquoise roof, inspired by the winning D7X-R. Narvik Black and Alaska White will also be available.

Defender managing director Mark Cameron described the vehicle as a road-legal interpretation of the company’s rally programme and its most extreme expression of off-road capability.

Customers can register their interest through JLR retailers, with reservations scheduled to open in early 2027. Further specifications will be announced during the 2027 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia.