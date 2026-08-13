Dunlop completes R1.7bn Ladysmith plant upgrade as it eyes African growth

Dunlop Tyres South Africa has completed a R1.7-billion investment programme at its uMnambithi manufacturing plant in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, as the tyre maker seeks to expand local production and increase exports into African markets.

The three-year investment, backed by Japanese parent company Sumitomo Rubber Industries (SRI), introduces new manufacturing technology and expands the plant’s capacity to produce passenger, SUV and light commercial vehicle tyres.

The facility supplies tyres to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), including Toyota, Isuzu, Ford, Volkswagen and Nissan, and produces applications for vehicles such as the Toyota Land Cruiser.

The investment includes a new compound mixer, tread and sidewall production lines, as well as upgraded curing technology aimed at improving manufacturing consistency, durability and tyre quality.

South Africa ‘an important market’

SRI president and CEO Yasuaki Kuniyasu said South Africa remained an important market in the group’s global operations.

“Within our global strategy, our business in South Africa holds a very important place,” Kuniyasu said, adding that supplying locally manufactured tyres to vehicle manufacturers remained a key part of the company’s operations.

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau welcomed the investment, saying it demonstrated continued confidence in South Africa’s automotive manufacturing sector.

Tau said the government was reviewing the South African Automotive Masterplan and its support mechanisms against the industry’s 2035 targets for employment, localisation and growth, while also preparing for the transition towards new-energy vehicles.

The investment comes as South Africa’s automotive manufacturing industry faces pressure to improve competitiveness and localisation amid growing vehicle and component imports.

Low rolling resistance tyres

Dunlop said the upgraded equipment will also allow the plant to manufacture very low rolling resistance tyres, which can contribute to improved vehicle efficiency and lower energy consumption. Such technology is becoming increasingly important as manufacturers introduce more hybrid and electric vehicles.

Dunlop Tyres South Africa CEO Lubin Ozoux said the upgrades would allow the company to meet changing requirements from vehicle manufacturers while improving production efficiency.

The Ladysmith operation is also expected to play a larger role in Dunlop’s African expansion. The brand has a presence in 23 African countries and supplies markets including Nigeria, Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Dunlop said the investment would strengthen the South African facility’s position as a manufacturing and export hub serving the continent.