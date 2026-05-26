Economist Wandile Sihlobo gets Nissan Navara as he is appointed brand ambassador

Nissan South Africa has strengthened its ties with the country’s agricultural and industrial sectors with the appointment of three new Nissan Navara brand ambassadors following the brand’s appearance at this year’s NAMPO Harvest Day exhibition in Bothaville.

The Japanese automaker announced agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo, mining and industrial engineer Shaldon Naicker, and industrial engineering specialist Gavin Kirstein as its inaugural Nissan Navara agricultural and industrial ambassadors for 2026.

The move comes as vehicle brands continue intensifying their focus on South Africa’s farming community, particularly following the recent outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, which has placed pressure on several farming operations.

Nissan’s ties with agricultural sector

It also comes on the back of rival brand Isuzu announcing its Farmer Solidarity Campaign at NAMPO—a relief initiative that will provide R250 000 in practical support packages to selected farmers affected by the outbreak.

Nissan said its relationship with the agricultural sector spans more than six decades in South Africa, with the Navara bakkie continuing to position itself as a rugged workhorse for farming, mining, and industrial operations.

Sihlobo, who serves as chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa and is also a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, recently participated in panel discussions at NAMPO focusing on the future of South African agriculture.

Naicker, founder and managing director of 1Leaf Consulting and former vice-president of engineering at Sasol Mining, brings extensive experience in underground mining operations and operational transformation.

Kirstein, meanwhile, has spent more than 15 years in the industrial engineering and power transmission sectors, working across mining, manufacturing, and agriculture-related industries.

Investing in industry leaders

The trio recently took delivery of Nissan Navara PRO-4X double-cab bakkies, powered by a 2.5-litre turbo-diesel engine paired with a 4×4 drivetrain.

The flagship model features all-terrain tyres, an electronic rear differential lock, and upgraded suspension aimed at improving off-road capability and ride comfort.

Nissan Africa managing director Mohamed Abdel Samad said the appointments reflect the company’s commitment to investing in industry leaders while also preparing for future product expansion.

He revealed that Nissan plans to introduce three new models within the next year as the brand seeks to strengthen its footprint in the local market.

The new ambassadors join Springbok rugby players Aphelele Fassi and Jordan Hendrikse, who were recently unveiled as Nissan Navara ambassadors in Durban.

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