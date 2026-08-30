Festival of Motoring reflects increasing battle for SA buyers

South African customers are now spoilt for choice since the arrival of new businesses in the local automotive sector. Buyers are receiving better discounts and value for their money because there is a wider variety of products available. More than 20 of those automakers are showcasing their offerings at the ninth edition of the Festival of Motoring at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

I attended the 2026 festival, which opened to the media on Thursday before welcoming the public from Friday until Sunday, August 30. New vehicles, South African premieres and track experiences form part of a programme that allows consumers to compare brands outside the confines of a traditional showroom.

Chinese manufacturers have dominated the event over the past three years, mirroring their rapid growth in the local new-vehicle market. While they again arrived with an extensive product offensive, this year’s festival featured a more balanced field following the return of established manufacturers such as BMW, Toyota and Volkswagen.

BMW had initially been expected to stage its biennial M Fest around October. However, cost-containment measures introduced by parent company BMW AG resulted in the performance-car gathering being moved to 2027, when it is expected to coincide with the festival’s 10th anniversary.

Nothing slowed the pace of Chinese new-model activity around Kyalami. A.E. Auto, the official South African distributor of Dongfeng vehicles, introduced models from the company’s Forthing sub-brand, including a range-extender electric vehicle and a fully electric derivative called Friday.

Geely, which returned to South Africa about a year ago, used the festival to introduce its Riddara electric bakkie range. LDV unveiled another bakkie, while Changan introduced the S05 compact SUV with range-extender electric-vehicle technology. The company also presented a hybrid version of the Uni-S, which made its local debut earlier this year.

JMC revealed the new Grand Avenue, its most ambitious attempt yet to compete in the heart of South Africa’s double-cab market.

Its upgraded 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine produces 155kW and 500Nm, placing it against entrenched products from Toyota, Ford and Isuzu.

Chery and its expanding family of brands occupied significant space at the event. Omoda and Jaecoo displayed the J5 battery-electric vehicle, while the group’s youthful iCaur electric-vehicle brand unveiled the V27. Chery also showcased new SUV and electric-vehicle products, alongside its much-discussed K31 bakkie.

The manufacturer has invited South Africans to suggest a local name for the bakkie ahead of its market introduction. Lepas presented the L6 electric vehicle, which features a 67.08kWh battery.

Volkswagen provided one of the festival’s most anticipated reveals with the new-generation T-Roc, scheduled to reach South African dealerships in October. The compact SUV will be available in Life, R-Line and R-Line Black Style derivatives. Volkswagen Group Africa also announced that chairperson and managing director Martina Biene would leave her current position at the end of August to take up another assignment within the global group.

Toyota, South Africa’s market leader, adopted a more focused approach. Its presence centred on the Gazoo Racing (GR) performance sub-brand, with selected GR models displayed on the circuit.

Suzuki, currently South Africa’s second-largest new-vehicle brand by sales, previewed its first electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, ahead of its expected local launch in 2027. The model combines a 61kWh battery with two electric motors producing 135kW and 307Nm. Suzuki quotes a calculated WLTP driving range of 395km.

“The Festival of Motoring is always a highlight because it gives us the opportunity to showcase the breadth of the Suzuki brand and let visitors experience our vehicles in a way they simply can’t through a showroom,” Suzuki Auto South Africa brand marketing manager Brendon Carpenter said.

The growing Chinese challenge is not limited to passenger vehicles and bakkies. GWM announced that its Souo motorcycle brand would enter South Africa in 2027, potentially competing with established manufacturers such as BMW Motorrad, Harley-Davidson and others.

WesBank said Chinese marques now accounted for about 40% of the vehicle-finance applications it financed.

The festival nevertheless showed that legacy manufacturers are not surrendering the market without a contest. Their return brought greater variety to Kyalami, but the scale and frequency of the Chinese product introductions provided further evidence that pressure on established brands will continue to intensify.