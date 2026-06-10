FIAT unveils electric three-wheeler aimed at Africa’s booming last-mile delivery market

Italian automaker FIAT has unveiled its first electric three-wheeled commercial vehicle for South Africa and selected sub-Saharan African markets, as the brand looks to tap into growing demand for affordable urban mobility and last-mile delivery solutions.

The new FIAT TRIS made its local debut at the Transport Evolution Summit 2026, with local distributor Stellantis South Africa positioning the vehicle as a practical solution for small businesses, delivery operators and entrepreneurs.

High demand for affordable delivery vehicles

The launch comes as cities across Africa grapple with increasing congestion, rising transport costs and the rapid growth of e-commerce, creating demand for efficient and affordable delivery vehicles.

According to Stellantis South Africa, the fully electric TRIS has been developed specifically for short-distance commercial use and can carry a payload of more than 500kg. The compact vehicle measures just 3.17 metres in length and has a tight turning circle, allowing it to navigate crowded urban environments and narrow streets with ease.

Growing gap in Africa’s transport ecosystem

Kabelo Rabotho, director of micromobility at Stellantis South Africa, said the vehicle addresses a growing gap in Africa’s transport ecosystem.

“Not every trip needs a large car, and not every delivery needs a van. We are filling a gap that, in the context of Africa, is becoming increasingly apparent as the continent grows,” he said.

Powered by a 48-volt electric motor producing 9kW and 45Nm of torque, the TRIS has a top speed of 45km/h and a driving range of up to 90km on a single charge. Its 6.9kWh lithium battery can be recharged using a standard household plug, reaching 80% capacity in around three-and-a-half hours and a full charge in less than five hours.

The vehicle also features regenerative braking, a digital instrument cluster, USB-C charging ports and a 12V power outlet to support drivers who rely on mobile devices during daily operations.

The introduction of the TRIS reflects a growing global trend towards micromobility solutions, particularly in densely populated urban centres. While South Africa’s commercial vehicle market remains dominated by traditional bakkies and panel vans, smaller electric mobility solutions are increasingly being explored for delivery, logistics and informal business applications.

Rivals in the emerging electric last-mile delivery segment include various electric cargo scooters and three-wheelers already operating in parts of Asia and Africa, while local logistics operators are also testing compact electric vehicles as they seek to reduce operating costs and emissions.

FIAT said the TRIS will go on sale in South Africa and selected Sub-Saharan African markets before the end of 2026, potentially opening a new chapter in affordable commercial mobility on the continent.

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