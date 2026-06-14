First drive: BYD’s Atto 2 DM-i aims to win over South Africa’s first-time hybrid buyers

Chinese new energy automaker BYD continues its aggressive expansion in South Africa, with the launch of the all-new Atto 2 DM-i, a compact plug-in hybrid SUV aimed at motorists curious about electrified mobility but not yet ready to make the leap to a fully electric vehicle.

The launch comes as BYD enjoys growing momentum in the local market.

Speaking at the event, BYD South Africa managing director Steve Chang said the company had expanded its dealer network from 12 dealerships at launch three years ago to 39 outlets, with plans to reach 50 in the coming months.

Chang said the brand recorded an order book of 1 635 vehicles in May alone — a figure that exceeds the number of new energy vehicles sold in South Africa during 2025.

“Something is happening in South Africa. The question is no longer whether South Africans are ready for EVs but how new energy vehicles are becoming part of everyday life,” he said.

Chang confirmed that BYD has begun wholesale retail operations in neighbouring Botswana and Namibia, signalling broader ambitions for the southern African region.

Positioned as an accessible entry point into electrified motoring, the Atto 2 DM-i targets young professionals, growing families and motorists seeking lower running costs without sacrificing practicality or convenience.

The newcomer is powered by BYD’s latest DM-i Super Hybrid system, combining a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with an electric motor and the company’s renowned Blade Battery technology. The front-wheel-drive set-up produces a combined 197kW and 300Nm while offering a claimed driving range of up to 930km.

South African buyers can choose between the Comfort and Dynamic derivatives. Standard features across the range include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry and start, a panoramic sunroof, rotating touchscreen infotainment display and a comprehensive suite of safety systems.

The flagship Dynamic model adds premium seating, a 50W wireless charger, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera system, front parking sensors, intelligent driver assistance technologies and electrically folding mirrors.

My first experience behind the wheel took place on a 90km route through Kromdraai Road and the scenic surroundings of the Cradle of Humankind. Driving solo provided an ideal opportunity to explore the vehicle’s character on a mix of urban roads and flowing bends.

The Atto 2 DM-i impressed with its smooth ride quality and composed handling. It felt settled through corners and offered a comfortable driving experience that should appeal to family buyers.

An area that stood out was the transition from electric to petrol power.

Once the battery charge was depleted and the petrol engine took over, engine revs became noticeably higher, accompanied by a drivetrain note reminiscent of Toyota’s Corolla Cross Hybrid. While not intrusive, it was more noticeable than expected. Possibly because of the e-CVT (electronic continuously variable transmission) set-up.

The highlight, however, was efficiency. My test drive returned an impressive combined fuel consumption figure of 4.4 litres/100km.

The Atto 2 DM-i enters one of South Africa’s most competitive compact SUV segments, where it will face rivals such as the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, Haval Jolion Pro HEV, Chery Tiggo Cross, Jaecoo J5 and Volkswagen Taigo.

Pricing starts at R449 900 for the Comfort and rises to R489 900 for the Dynamic. The package includes a five-year/150 000km vehicle warranty, a four-year/60 000km service plan, a five-year/150 000km roadside assistance plan and an eight-year/200 000km warranty on the Blade Battery.