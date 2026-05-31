First Drive: iCAUR’s bold new V23 and 03T electric SUVs launched in South Africa

If cars had personalities, some would be introverts while others would command attention the moment they arrived. That is perhaps the best way to describe the all-new iCAUR V23 and 03T electric SUVs launched in South Africa last week under the Chery South Africa umbrella.

I attended the national media launch last week Thursdayat the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, where the Chinese new-energy brand unveiled the retro-styled V23 alongside the slightly larger and more premium 03T.

The V23 immediately stood out with its rugged, boxy styling and youthful character. Offered locally in both two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive derivatives, the compact electric SUV blends retro-inspired design with modern electric mobility.

The two-wheel-drive model rides on 19-inch alloy wheels, while the more powerful AWD version receives larger 21-inch wheels and wider tyres. Both models feature LED lighting front and rear, adding to the premium look and futuristic appeal.

Powering the entry-level V23 is a single rear-mounted electric motor producing 100kW of power and 180Nm of torque. It completes the 0-100km/h sprint in 11 seconds and reaches a top speed of 140km/h. Energy is supplied by a 59.93kWh battery delivering a claimed NEDC range of 360km.

Dual-motor setup

The AWD model ups the performance significantly through a dual-motor setup producing 155kW and 292Nm. Acceleration improves to 7.5 seconds from 0-100km/h, while a larger 81.8kWh battery extends the claimed range to 430km.

Despite measuring only 4 220mm in length, the V23 feels surprisingly spacious inside thanks to its long 2 735mm wheelbase. Rear passenger legroom is generous and luggage capacity stands at 372 litres, expanding to 994 litres with the rear seats folded flat.

Positioned above the V23 is the more sophisticated 03T, another electric SUV aimed at buyers wanting adventure-ready styling blended with premium technology.

The 03T adopts a bold, upright design with geometric lines, squared-off proportions and muscular wheel arches. Slim LED lighting and clean surfacing add a distinctly modern touch, while the panoramic glass roof creates an airy cabin atmosphere.

Underneath its retro-inspired styling is an all-aluminium multi-cavity cage body structure, which iCAUR claims improves corrosion resistance while reducing weight and improving efficiency.

The 03T 2WD is powered by a single electric motor producing 135kW and 220Nm, paired with a 65.69kWh battery. It reaches 100km/h in 10.5 seconds and offers a claimed range of 431km.

The flagship AWD derivative produces a healthy 205kW and 385Nm from its dual-motor setup, reducing the 0-100km/h sprint to 6.5 seconds. Its slightly larger 69.77kWh battery pushes the claimed range to 436km.

Both variants support DC fast charging, allowing the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes.

The drive

During the launch programme, I sampled both models over an 80km route from FNB Stadium to Vereeniging in the Vaal region. I spent roughly 40km behind the wheel of each vehicle.

Of the two, I found myself gravitating more towards the V23. Its higher driving position, quirky personality and modern cabin specification gave it broader appeal. There was some minor body movement over uneven road surfaces but overall it delivered a comfortable and composed drive.

The 03T felt more refined and nimble, with driving characteristics reminiscent of its sister brand, JAECOO. However, the lane-keeping assistance system proved overly intrusive at times, although it might benefit drivers tackling long-distance journeys.

Pricing

Both EVs arrive at an opportune time for South African motorists as fuel prices continue climbing and consumer interest in electrified mobility slowly gains traction.

The 03T will compete against rivals such as the Toyota bZ4X, Geely EX5 and MINI Countryman SE ALL4, while the V23 enters an interesting space occupied by vehicles such as the GWM Tank 300 HEV and Jetour T2 i-DM. Had Toyota developed an electrified version of the new Land Cruiser FJ, it would probably have become another natural rival.

Pricing for the V23 starts at R519 900 for the 2WD and R669 900 for the AWD derivative. The 03T range starts at R639 900 for the 2WD and R699 900 for the AWD.

Both models have been available in South Africa from 28 May 2026 and are backed by an eight-year/200 000km vehicle warranty, an eight-year/160 000km battery warranty for the first owner, a five-year/100 000km service plan and eight years of roadside assistance.