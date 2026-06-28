First Drive: new Audi Q3 raises the bar amid growing competition

Audi South Africa believes its all-new third-generation Q3 has the potential to lead the fiercely contested luxury compact SUV segment. I travelled to Cape Town on Thursday, at the invitation of the German manufacturer, to sample the new Q3 at its South African media launch.

Available in both conventional SUV and sleeker Sportback body styles, the newcomer introduces a fresh design language while borrowing premium technologies previously reserved for Audi’s larger and more expensive models.

The launch route covered more 150km through the picturesque wine estates and farm roads surrounding Stellenbosch.

Audi offered two engines to evaluate. The 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol (TFSI) develops 110kW and 250Nm, while the 2.0-litre turbo diesel (TDI) produces the same 110kW but with a considerably stronger 360Nm of torque. Both are available in standard, advanced, S line and S line Black specification levels.

Behind the wheel, both derivatives impressed with their refinement and composure.

The ride quality is generally very good, although the optional 20-inch alloy wheels fitted to one of our test vehicles prioritise appearance over comfort. They certainly enhance the Q3’s visual presence but they also introduce a firmer ride that some buyers might find less forgiving on imperfect South African roads.

Fuel economy proved respectable over the launch route. The petrol TFSI returned 8.1 litres per 100km, while the diesel demonstrated its long-distance credentials with an impressive 6.1 litres per 100km.

Inside, Audi has transformed the cabin into what it calls a “digital stage”. Dominating the dashboard is an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a curved 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment display, creating a modern and driver-focused environment. The interface is intuitive and mirrors the layout recently introduced in the latest Audi A5, while an optional head-up display projects essential driving information directly into the driver’s line of sight.

Technology has become one of the Q3’s strongest selling points. Audi has simplified the ordering process by grouping comfort, safety and convenience features into three technological packages. The flagship Tech Pro package is particularly impressive, introducing adaptive suspension, surround-view cameras, electrically adjustable memory seats and Trained Parking — an Audi first.

Designed for drivers who frequently park in the same locations, Trained Parking memorises up to five parking manoeuvres and can automatically steer, accelerate and brake itself into a previously learnt parking space. It is one of those innovations that initially sounds gimmicky but could quickly become an everyday convenience.

Customers seeking an even more premium experience can specify the MMI Experience Pro package, which includes a SONOS premium audio system, configurable ambient lighting with 30 colour options, and a head-up display.

The biggest question surrounding the new Q3 might not concern its technology or driving experience but rather its value proposition.

The well-equipped examples driven at the launch exceeded the R1 million mark, raising legitimate questions about whether the specification justifies the asking price.

Audi confirmed that it has submitted a business case to headquarters for a hybrid derivative. Until then, electrified rivals such as the BYD Atto 8 DM-i and Omoda C9 SHS will probably retain a competitive advantage, particularly among buyers seeking lower running costs and greater efficiency.

Traditional competitors, including the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Volvo XC40, Range Rover Evoque, and Lexus NX, will also continue to fiercely fight for market share.

Nevertheless, the new Q3 arrives with significant improvements in design, digital technology and everyday usability. Its innovative lighting technology and sophisticated cabin should strengthen Audi’s position as South Africa’s second best-selling premium brand and might even give BMW something to think about.

The Q3 SUV TFSI is priced from R814 200 to R929 000, while the Q3 SUV TDI ranges from R852 500 to R967 300.

The Sportback – priced from R849 200 to R1 002 300 – commands a premium over the SUV body style, with all models covered by Audi’s five-year/100 000km Freeway Plan.

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