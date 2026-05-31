First drive: Toyota bets on the new Land Cruiser FJ to defend its turf

After months of anticipation, Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has launched the new Toyota Land Cruiser FJ to the media.

At the media launch in Cape Town earlier this week, motoring journalists got an opportunity to experience the lifestyle-focused off-roader across a mix of urban roads, gravel sections and technical off-road trails.

The 190km route stretched from Cape Town’s city centre through Malmesbury, Riebeek Kasteel, Hermon and Wellington, offering a balanced environment to test the FJ’s road manners, refinement and off-road credentials in conditions likely to be encountered by buyers.

Importantly, the new Land Cruiser FJ is not a direct successor to the cult-status FJ Cruiser that gained popularity locally 20 years ago. Instead, Toyota positions it as a new compact member of the broader Land Cruiser family, sitting below the Prado, Land Cruiser 300, RAV4 and BZ4X while targeting younger adventure-minded buyers.

Ladder-frame platform architecture

Built on Toyota’s durable ladder-frame platform architecture, shared with the latest Hilux and Prado, the FJ features a shorter wheelbase and more compact proportions aimed at improving manoeuvrability on and off the road.

“The Land Cruiser FJ expands Toyota’s iconic off-road family with a compact yet highly capable model that combines everyday usability with genuine Land Cruiser toughness,” Nicole Ruiters, the senior manager for market planning at TSAM, said.

‘Freedom and joy’

Toyota says the vehicle was developed around the concept of “freedom and joy”, with a strong focus on outdoor lifestyles and recreational travel.

Measuring 4 575mm in length, 1 855mm in width and riding on a 2 580mm wheelbase, the FJ is notably smaller than the Prado. The compact dimensions, upright stance and squared-off silhouette immediately evoke classic Land Cruiser design themes while drawing inevitable comparisons with rivals such as the GWM Tank 300 and although cheaper, the Suzuki Jimny.

The exterior design combines retro-inspired styling with modern detailing. High-mounted square LED headlights, bold Toyota lettering on the grille, flared wheel arches and prominent skid plates reinforce its rugged character. At the rear, a side-opening tailgate and externally mounted spare wheel further underline its traditional off-road identity.

Practical interior

Inside, the cabin adopts a practical rather than overly luxurious approach. Features include an 8-inch infotainment system, a 7-inch TFT multi-information display, multiple storage compartments and split-folding rear seats designed to improve luggage versatility for camping and outdoor activities.

The FJ will be offered in GX and VX grades, with the VX adding synthetic leather upholstery and additional convenience features.

Power comes from Toyota’s long-serving naturally aspirated 2.7-litre petrol engine producing 122kW and 245Nm, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Toyota claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 10.7 litres/100km. During the launch drive, however, indicated fuel consumption climbed closer to 12.9 litres/100km under mixed driving conditions.

Comfortable ride quality

On-road refinement proved generally solid, with the FJ delivering a comfortable ride quality and confident handling through winding sections.

Where the FJ truly impressed was off-road. The vehicle tackled steep climbs, loose gravel descents and articulation obstacles with confidence, supported by a strong ground clearance and a 38-degree departure angle.

Toyota’s off-road heritage remains evident in the vehicle’s capability once the tar road ends.

Pricing starts at R714 000 for the GX model and R761 400 for the VX derivative.

The price includes a nine-service/90 000km service plan and a three-year/100 000km warranty.