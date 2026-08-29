Ford apprenticeship targets SA’s shortage of skilled vehicle technicians

Ford South Africa plans to expand an apprenticeship programme aimed at developing technicians capable of servicing increasingly complex vehicles while creating employment opportunities for young people.

The Ford Autotechnician Apprenticeship Scholarship was piloted in Pretoria this year with eight pupils from low-income families selected from technical high schools.

Participants complete a three-year programme combining formal technical education with paid workplace experience at Ford dealerships. The pilot apprentices are gaining practical experience at CMH Ford Hatfield, CMH Ford Gezina and CMH Ford Steyns.

Ford plans to launch the programme formally in 2027, when a new group will begin its apprenticeship while the current cohort moves into its second year. Another intake is planned for 2028, creating overlapping groups progressing towards qualification and possible employment within Ford’s dealer network.

Programme addresses critical skills shortage

The initiative follows concerns about South Africa’s shortage of qualified automotive technicians, particularly those able to diagnose software, electronic and connectivity-related faults.

As Sunday World reported two weeks ago⁠, the local motor industry is battling to retain skilled technicians as some are recruited internationally, while the arrival of new vehicle brands is placing further pressure on the country’s limited pool of technical talent.

Ford service engineering and operations director Kevin Heunis said the country faced high youth unemployment while industries struggled to find specialised skills.

“Vehicles are increasingly sophisticated technology platforms and our dealers need diagnosticians, technologists and problem-solvers who can understand advanced systems and resolve complex problems,” Heunis said.

The scholarship covers theoretical course costs, tools, uniforms and transport. Apprentices also receive a monthly stipend, mentorship, career guidance and professional development.

Gift of the Givers steers candidate selection

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers manages candidate selection and monitors the programme, while the Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authority (merSETA) provides curriculum and theoretical training support.

Ford said selection went beyond academic results to consider technical aptitude, curiosity, practical intelligence and problem-solving ability.

Qualified technicians could eventually progress into specialist, Master Technician, management, training and technical-support positions. Some may also pursue international opportunities, although this mobility contributes to the skills-retention challenge facing the domestic industry.

Ford Africa president of operations Neale Hill said skills development could improve the prospects of families and communities while contributing to the broader economy.

Heunis said the project was not intended to be a once-off intervention. Its longer-term success will, however, depend on the number of apprentices who qualify, secure permanent work and remain in South Africa’s automotive sector.

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