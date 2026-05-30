Ford lands major AVBOB fleet deal with specialised Ranger and Tourneo hearses

Ford South Africa has strengthened its presence in the commercial fleet sector after securing a new partnership with AVBOB, one of the country’s largest funeral insurance and burial service providers.

The agreement will see Ford supply a bespoke fleet of vehicles specifically designed to support funeral services across South Africa, including rural and urban communities.

The initial fleet comprises 25 Ford Ranger XL 4×4 bakkies and 20 Ford Tourneo Titanium X people movers, all professionally converted into premium hearses tailored to AVBOB’s operational requirements.

The move highlights the growing trend of vehicle manufacturers developing specialised mobility solutions beyond traditional passenger and commercial vehicle markets.

Reliability, dignity and service excellence

AVBOB, which has operated in South Africa for more than a century, said the partnership was built on a shared commitment to reliability, dignity and service excellence.

“There has been a strong willingness to understand our unique requirements and adapt accordingly,” said AVBOB Fleet and Assets Manager Lemmy Magardie.

He added that the collaboration includes alignment on service expectations, maintenance planning and operational support, while introducing a more versatile fleet solution into a sector traditionally dominated by conventional hearse designs.

The vehicles were developed through Ford’s Pro Converter Programme, which allows approved partners to undertake specialised vehicle conversions while maintaining Ford’s stringent safety, quality and durability standards.

The programme supports conversions across selected Ford Ranger, Everest and Transit models for a variety of commercial applications.

Ground clearance and off-road capability

For AVBOB, the Ranger XL 4×4 is expected to play a key role in servicing rural communities where funeral ceremonies often take place in remote areas with challenging road conditions. Its high ground clearance and off-road capability are intended to ensure reliable access while maintaining a respectful transport service.

The Tourneo Titanium X, meanwhile, has been earmarked for urban operations, offering a more refined and premium experience. Features such as its spacious cabin and panoramic-style moonroof are aimed at meeting the expectations of modern city-based funeral services.

Ford has also enhanced the Ranger hearses with accessories including chrome grilles, upgraded wheels and side steps to elevate their appearance for ceremonial duties.

The partnership comes as vehicle manufacturers increasingly seek fleet opportunities beyond traditional sectors such as mining, agriculture and logistics. For Ford South Africa, the AVBOB agreement demonstrates how purpose-built mobility solutions can be adapted to serve a wide range of industries and community needs.

The deal also reinforces the enduring importance of the Ranger nameplate, which remains one of South Africa’s most popular locally built vehicles and a key pillar of Ford’s commercial vehicle strategy.

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