GAC targets entry-level buyers with Emzoom Nova launch

Chinese automotive brand GAC Motor is broadening its reach in South Africa’s highly contested compact SUV market with the launch of the new entry-level Emzoom Nova.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- GAC Motor, a Chinese automotive brand, is entering South Africa's competitive compact SUV market.
- The company has launched the new Emzoom Nova, targeting entry-level buyers.
- The Emzoom Nova aims to broaden GAC Motor's market presence in South Africa.
- The launch highlights GAC’s strategy to compete in a popular vehicle segment.
- Further details about the launch are available in the Sunday World e-edition.