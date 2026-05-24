‘Game-changing’ solar-powered EV charging network set up along busy N3

For years, one of the biggest barriers preventing many South Africans from embracing electric vehicles (EVs) has been range anxiety, the fear of running out of battery power far from a charging station, coupled with the country’s limited public charging infrastructure.

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