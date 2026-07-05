Geely E2 adds its name to the hat for most affordable EVs

Who would have imagined that the battle for South Africa’s most affordable electric vehicle would become one of the industry’s most fiercely contested segments? Yet, amid rising and often unpredictable fuel prices, that’s precisely where the market is.

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