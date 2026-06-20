Geely launches all-new Coolray to take on compact SUV rivals in South Africa

Chinese automaker Geely Auto has officially launched the all-new Geely Coolray in South Africa, entering one of the country’s most fiercely contested vehicle segments dominated by models such as the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Haval Jolion, Toyota Corolla Cross, Volkswagen T-Cross, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Creta.

The newcomer arrives as Geely seeks to strengthen its presence in the local market following the recent introduction of several electrified models. Globally, the Coolray has become Geely’s most widely exported SUV, achieving strong sales across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Latin America.

Sporty styling and strong performance

According to Geely Auto South Africa, the compact SUV has been developed to offer a combination of sporty styling, strong performance, advanced technology and comprehensive safety features while remaining competitively priced.

“South African motorists can now experience a vehicle that offers the performance, refinement and technology expected from a premium product while remaining accessible and highly competitive within its segment,” said Jateen Daya, head of product and strategy at Geely Auto South Africa.

Powering the Coolray range is a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 128kW and 290Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch automatic transmission driving the front wheels.

Geely claims the Coolray can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 7.6 seconds while returning a combined fuel consumption figure of 6.5 litres per 100km. Drivers can choose between Eco, Comfort, Sport and Adaptive driving modes.

The SUV measures 4,380mm long and rides on a 2,600mm wheelbase. Luggage capacity stands at 330 litres, expanding to 1,054 litres with the rear seats folded.

Infotainment touchscreen

Inside, the Coolray features a 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen and an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across the range, while higher-specification models add features such as wireless smartphone charging, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof and an electric tailgate.

Safety equipment includes ABS, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring and ISOFIX child-seat anchors. Top-spec Vertex models gain Level 1 advanced driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and traffic sign recognition.

The Coolray will be offered locally in three derivatives – Nova, Vanguard and Vertex – backed by a five-year/150,000km vehicle warranty and engine warranty, a five-year/50,000km service plan and five years of roadside assistance.

The launch is expected to intensify competition in South Africa’s booming compact SUV segment, where Chinese brands continue to gain market share from established Japanese, Korean and European rivals.

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