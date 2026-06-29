General Tire targets booming SUV market with new all-season Grabber Cross A/S

General Tire has strengthened its foothold in South Africa’s rapidly expanding crossover and sport utility vehicle (SUV) market with the launch of its new Grabber Cross A/S, an all-season tyre designed to balance everyday road comfort with light off-road capability.

The new tyre was officially unveiled at the ADA Training Facility in Hartebeespoort last Friday, where I attended the media launch and had the opportunity to test the Grabber Cross A/S on the updated Ford Territory over a variety of road conditions. The drive demonstrated the tyre’s emphasis on refined on-road handling while still providing sufficient grip and confidence for gravel excursions.

The launch comes as South African motorists continue to shift towards crossovers and SUVs, creating a growing demand for tyres that can comfortably handle weekday commuting as well as weekend outdoor adventures.

Key rivals to the Grabber Cross A/S include products such as the BFGoodrich Trail Terrain T/A, Bridgestone Dueler H/T 684 II, Goodyear Wrangler Territory HT, Hankook Dynapro HPX, Michelin Primacy SUV+ and Pirelli Scorpion All Season SF2.

The Grabber Cross A/S has been developed specifically for an 80/20 driving split, with 80% of its use aimed at tar roads and the remaining 20% intended for gravel roads and light off-road conditions.

Dustine Gascoyne, Market Manager at Continental Tyre South Africa, said the product responds directly to changing consumer preferences.

“South African motorists are increasingly choosing crossovers and SUVs that offer versatility for both everyday driving and weekend adventures. The Grabber Cross A/S has been developed specifically for this growing segment, combining the comfort and performance drivers expect on the road with the durability and traction needed when venturing off the beaten track,” said Gascoyne.

He added that part of the tyre range is manufactured locally at Continental Tyre South Africa’s plant in Gqeberha, with additional locally produced sizes expected in the coming months.

The Grabber Cross A/S incorporates several technologies designed to improve durability and driving refinement. Its stiff tread pattern and cut-and-chip-resistant rubber compound are designed to improve puncture resistance and traction on gravel roads without compromising performance on sealed surfaces.

General Tire says support elements built into the tread improve steering precision and ensure even pressure distribution for longer tyre life, while specialised tread grooves and sipes enhance wet-weather grip and help reduce the risk of aquaplaning.

The tyre also features Duragen Technology, which uses thicker steel belts to improve stability and protection during both on-road and off-road driving. Comfort Balance Technology incorporates a cushioned tread design and an acoustic tread pattern to reduce road noise and improve ride comfort.

The Grabber Cross A/S has also been certified as EV compatible, making it suitable for use on electric vehicles in addition to conventional petrol- and diesel-powered SUVs.

General Tire will offer the new tyre in 32 sizes, ranging from 16 to 22 inches, covering a broad range of crossover and SUV models, with certain variants approved for speeds of up to 240 km/h.

The tyre is now available through major tyre retailers across South Africa, further expanding General Tire’s Grabber range, which already includes the Grabber GT Plus, Grabber AT3, Grabber ATX and Grabber X3.

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