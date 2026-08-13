GWM celebrates women driving change at second Women in Motion event

GWM South Africa marked Women’s Month with the second edition of its Women in Motion event, bringing together customers, dealers, media, content creators and industry partners to celebrate women’s leadership and contribution to society.

Held at Summer Place in Sandhurst, Johannesburg, the event was hosted under the theme “Women Who Move Us” and focused on leadership, resilience, personal growth and financial empowerment.

The gathering forms part of a growing trend within the automotive industry, where manufacturers are expanding Women’s Month celebrations beyond traditional vehicle marketing. Brands such as Suzuki and Toyota have hosted similar initiatives around Women’s Day, highlighting the increasing recognition of women as consumers, professionals and decision-makers in the sector.

Creating a platform for connection and growth

The programme featured a keynote address by television personality and presenter Ursula Mariani, who explored the theme “The Power to Move Others.” Her address focused on leadership and the impact individuals can have regardless of their formal position or title.

Charmaine Leesman, Head of Aftersales at GWM South Africa, said the event was designed to create a space where women could share experiences, learn from one another and build meaningful connections.

“As women, we’re constantly balancing multiple roles while continuing to grow, lead and inspire those around us,” said Leesman.

“Women Who Move Us is a reminder that every journey is different, but when we come together to share our experiences, we empower one another to keep moving forward.”

Conversations around resilience and leadership

A panel discussion formed a key part of the event, allowing speakers and guests to exchange perspectives on resilience, leadership and the challenges women continue to face in both their professional and personal lives.

Discussions highlighted the importance of mentorship, support networks and creating opportunities for women to thrive in leadership roles, while also addressing the realities of balancing career ambitions with personal responsibilities.

Showcasing GWM’s expanding vehicle line-up

While the event placed women at the centre of the conversation, GWM also used the occasion to showcase several models from its growing South African portfolio.

Vehicles on display included the Tank 500 luxury SUV, the P500 bakkie, the Jolion Pro Limited Edition and the Ora 5 electric vehicle. The Haval H6 plug-in hybrid was also featured, reflecting the manufacturer’s continued expansion into electrified mobility solutions.

Building long-term relationships

Now in its second year, Women in Motion has become a recurring feature on GWM South Africa’s annual calendar. The company says it intends to continue growing the initiative beyond a once-off Women’s Day campaign.

The event comes at a time when vehicle manufacturers are increasingly seeking to strengthen relationships with female motorists in South Africa’s competitive new-vehicle market. By combining meaningful conversations with product engagement, brands are recognising the growing influence of women in shaping purchasing decisions and driving industry change.