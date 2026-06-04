GWM expands SUV range with new ORA 5 set for SA launch

Chinese vehicle manufacturer GWM is preparing to expand its footprint in South Africa’s fiercely contested compact SUV segment with the launch of the all-new ORA 5 in July.

The newcomer, which made its first public appearance at GWM South Africa’s annual dealer awards ceremony in March, signals a major shift in the ORA brand’s local strategy as it moves beyond being solely an electric vehicle offering.

Flexibility for South African consumers

Unlike its predecessor, the ORA 5 will be available with a choice of petrol, hybrid and battery-electric powertrains, giving South African consumers greater flexibility at a time when buyers are weighing the benefits of traditional combustion engines against electrified alternatives.

The ORA 5 will be built on GWM’s versatile ONE platform, an architecture designed to accommodate multiple propulsion technologies within a single model range.

The move comes as competition intensifies in the compact SUV market, where brands such as Chery, Omoda, Jaecoo, Jetour, Hyundai and Toyota continue to battle for market share.

Rounded design elements

GWM says the ORA 5 combines SUV practicality with the distinctive styling cues that have helped ORA models stand out globally. Rounded design elements, modern proportions and a variety of colour options are expected to appeal to younger buyers seeking individuality without sacrificing practicality.

Inside, the vehicle will feature GWM’s latest Coffee OS infotainment system, which integrates connectivity and vehicle functions through a user-friendly interface. A range of advanced driver-assistance and safety technologies will also be offered to improve convenience and driver confidence.

Diversifying GWM’s local product portfolio

The launch forms part of GWM South Africa’s broader growth strategy as the company continues to diversify its local product portfolio across traditional and new-energy vehicles.

“The ORA 5 represents an important next step for the GWM brand in South Africa,” said Floyd Ramabulana, Head of Marketing at GWM South Africa.

“It gives customers the freedom to choose the vehicle configuration that best suits their lifestyle, while still enjoying the technology, design and practicality expected from a GWM compact SUV.”

Full specifications, pricing and model derivatives will be revealed closer to the vehicle’s official South African launch in July.\

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