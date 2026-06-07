GWM Tank 500 Black Edition takes aim at Prado and Everest

The arrival of Chinese vehicles in South Africa has disrupted just about every segment of the automotive market. The premium seven-seat SUV category is no exception.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- Chinese vehicles entering the South African market are causing significant disruption across automotive segments.
- The premium seven-seat SUV category in South Africa is also affected by this influx.
- The presence of Chinese brands is changing consumer choices and competitive dynamics.
- Detailed insights and analysis are available in the full article.
- Additional video content can be found on the Sunday World YouTube Channel.