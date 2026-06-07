GWM Tank 500 Black Edition takes aim at Prado and Everest

Motoring

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By Sunday World
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The arrival of Chinese vehicles in South Africa has disrupted just about every segment of the automotive market. The premium seven-seat SUV category is no exception.

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https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

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  • Chinese vehicles entering the South African market are causing significant disruption across automotive segments.
  • The premium seven-seat SUV category in South Africa is also affected by this influx.
  • The presence of Chinese brands is changing consumer choices and competitive dynamics.
  • Detailed insights and analysis are available in the full article.
  • Additional video content can be found on the Sunday World YouTube Channel.
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