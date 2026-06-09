Haval H6 PHEV – Could this be SA’s ideal family plug-in hybrid?

Chinese automotive brands continue to make significant strides in South Africa’s increasingly competitive SUV market, and the latest entrant is the new Haval H6 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV).

After spending a week behind the wheel of the H6 PHEV during Gauteng’s recent cold front, it became clear why PHEVs are gaining popularity among motorists who want electric driving benefits without the anxiety of limited range.

The H6 PHEV enters a growing segment populated by rivals such as the BYD Sealion 5 PHEV, Chery Tiggo 7 CSH PHEV, Jaecoo J7 SHS and traditional premium offerings like the BMW X1 xDrive30e and Volvo XC40.

From a design perspective, the H6 PHEV retains the familiar styling that has made the H6 one of South Africa’s most recognisable SUVs. Its large grille, slim headlamps and distinctive daytime running lights give it a confident road presence.

Interestingly, while parked next to a BMW X1 at a shopping centre in Broadacres, Johannesburg, the H6 appeared noticeably larger and more spacious. Its proportions create the impression of a vehicle from a segment above, particularly when viewed from the side.

Under the bonnet sits GWM’s Hi-4 plug-in hybrid system, combining a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine with electric motors. The all-wheel-drive version produces an impressive 268kW of power and 760Nm torque, figures that rival some performance-orientated SUVs.

On the road, the H6 PHEV felt refined and effortless. In full electric mode, progress is smooth and almost silent, making daily commuting a relaxing experience. When additional power is required, the petrol engine integrates seamlessly and responds quickly, providing ample overtaking performance.

The H6 PHEV offers an electric-only driving range of up to 106km and a combined range exceeding 1,000km, making the H6 PHEV suitable for both city commuting and long-distance travel.

The recent cold weather also highlighted some of the SUV’s comfort features. The heated front seats and heated steering wheel proved particularly useful during early morning drives, helping create a premium and welcoming cabin environment.

Inside, my family and I were treated to a modern digital cabin featuring a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a large 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system and wireless smartphone connectivity. The spacious interior further reinforces the H6’s family-friendly credentials.

Not everything was perfect, however. Some noticeable wind noise from the driver’s side front area became apparent at highway speeds, slightly detracting from an otherwise refined driving experience.

Priced from R699,900 for the Ultra Luxury PHEV and R749,900 for the Ultra Luxury 4×4 PHEV, the H6 PHEV presents a compelling value proposition. It combines strong performance, generous equipment levels and electrified efficiency in a package that should appeal to families looking to make the transition towards new-energy motoring without compromising practicality.