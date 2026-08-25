Honda adds E-Clutch technology to 2026 XL750 Transalp

Honda has introduced its E-Clutch technology to the XL750 Transalp adventure motorcycle for the 2026 model year, offering clutch-free operation while retaining conventional manual control.

The updated Transalp is priced from R220,849 for the manual derivative, while the new E-Clutch version costs R230,849. Both prices include VAT and are supported by a two-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty.

Honda’s E-Clutch system allows riders to pull away, stop and change gears without operating the clutch lever. However, the rider can still use the lever whenever manual control is preferred or deactivate the system while the motorcycle is stationary and in neutral.

Working with the bike’s Throttle By Wire system, E-Clutch provides automatic throttle blipping during downshifts to match engine and rear-wheel speeds. Riders can also select hard, medium or soft settings for the gear-shift pedal’s operating feel.

The technology is intended to reduce the effort associated with frequent clutch use in congested traffic while delivering quicker and smoother gear changes on open roads and loose surfaces.

Power continues to come from a 755cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 67.5kW at 9,500rpm and 75Nm at 7,250rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The Transalp competes in a crowded middleweight adventure segment against motorcycles such as the Yamaha Ténéré 700, BMW F 900 GS, KTM 790 Adventure and Triumph Tiger 900.

READ: Motorcyle market on track for best year since 2012

Its chassis incorporates 43mm Showa upside-down front forks with 200mm of travel and a Pro-Link rear shock offering 190mm. Compression and rebound damping are adjustable at both ends.

The E-Clutch derivative has a claimed kerb weight of 216kg, 210mm of ground clearance and an 850mm seat height. A 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel underline its mixed-surface focus.

Honda claims fuel consumption of 4.3 litres per 100km. Combined with the 16.9-litre tank, this could provide a theoretical range of about 390km, although actual consumption will depend on riding conditions and style.

Standard equipment includes dual LED projector headlights, a five-inch colour TFT display, smartphone connectivity through Honda RoadSync and a redesigned aluminium skid plate on the E-Clutch model.

Riders can choose from Sport, Standard, Rain and Gravel modes, along with two customisable settings. The electronics package also includes selectable torque control, wheelie control and two-channel ABS, with the rear ABS capable of being disabled in User mode.

Three colours are offered: Ross White Tricolour, Matt Ballistic Black Metallic and Pearl Deep Mud Gray. Honda is also including rider training with the purchase of a new motorcycle.

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