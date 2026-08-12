Honda launches new CB1000GT sports tourer in SA at R315 000

Honda Motor Southern Africa has expanded its local motorcycle line-up with the introduction of the new CB1000GT, a sports tourer combining Fireblade-derived performance with long-distance comfort and an extensive list of standard equipment.

Priced at R315 000 including VAT, the CB1000GT is based on the CB1000 Hornet platform but has been extensively adapted for touring duties, including revised chassis geometry, improved wind protection, electronic suspension and increased accommodation for rider and passenger.

At its heart is a 1,000cc DOHC inline four-cylinder engine derived from the CBR1000RR Fireblade. Retuned for smoother power delivery and stronger real-world usability, it produces 110.1kW at 11,000rpm and 102Nm of torque at 8,750rpm.

Fuel consumption

Honda claims fuel consumption of 16.5km/L, while the 21-litre fuel tank provides a potential touring range of more than 340km.

The CB1000GT weighs 229kg and features a revised steel diamond-style frame and extended aluminium swing arm aimed at improving stability when carrying a passenger and luggage.

Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment suspension comes standard and automatically adjusts damping according to riding conditions. A six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit also supports the bike’s electronic rider aids, including cornering ABS.

Riders can choose between Standard, Sport, Rain and Tour riding modes, while a configurable User mode allows individual adjustment of engine power, engine braking and Honda Selectable Torque Control.

Several touring features as standard

Honda has also equipped the CB1000GT with several touring features as standard. These include detachable 37-litre and 28-litre panniers, cruise control, heated grips, knuckle guards, a centre stand and quick shifter.

A five-position windscreen can be adjusted through an 81mm range, while a five-inch TFT display provides Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation when paired with a compatible device and Bluetooth headset.

Braking is handled by four-piston radial-mount front callipers gripping twin 310mm floating discs, with a single 240mm disc at the rear.

The new Honda enters a competitive sports-touring market that includes motorcycles such as the Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX, Suzuki GSX-S1000GX and BMW S 1000 XR, although pricing, performance and standard equipment differ across the respective models.

The CB1000GT is available in Grand Prix Red with Graphite Black detailing, Pearl Deep Mud Gray and Graphite Black.

Honda backs the motorcycle with a two-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty and includes rider training with every new Honda motorcycle sold.

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