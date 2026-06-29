Honda targets budget-conscious commuters with new Activa125 scooter

Honda Motorcycles South Africa has expanded its urban mobility line-up with the launch of the all-new Activa125 scooter, targeting commuters and delivery businesses looking to reduce transport and fuel costs.

Priced from R27,999, the lightweight automatic scooter arrives at a time when rising fuel prices and increasing demand for affordable transport solutions are driving interest in fuel-efficient two-wheelers.

The new model enters a competitive segment that includes rivals such as the Suzuki Avenis 125, Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and TVS Ntorq 125.

Powered by a 123.92cc fuel-injected four-stroke engine, the Activa125 produces 6.2kW of power at 6,500rpm and 10.5Nm of torque. Honda says its Efficient Smart Power (eSP) engine technology and Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) system have been developed to maximise fuel efficiency while maintaining smooth and consistent performance for daily commuting and commercial use.

The scooter features a fully automatic transmission, making it accessible to first-time riders as well as experienced commuters navigating congested city traffic.

Honda has also focused on reducing ownership costs by extending service intervals to every 6,000km, helping owners spend less time and money on maintenance.

The Activa125 rides on a tough underbone frame with telescopic front forks and a three-way preload-adjustable rear hydraulic shock absorber. Braking is provided by a front disc brake and rear drum brake, while tubeless cast alloy wheels are designed to improve durability and convenience.

Weighing just 107kg, the scooter features a 5.3-litre fuel tank, 765mm seat height and 162mm of ground clearance, dimensions intended to make it practical for everyday urban riding.

Standard equipment includes LED headlights and daytime running lights, a USB-C charging port, combined analogue and digital instrumentation, centre and side stands, and an electric starter.

Honda says the Activa125 has also been developed with delivery fleets in mind, offering the combination of low running costs, ease of use and reliability required for businesses that depend on consistent daily mobility.

Backing its durability claims, Honda is offering a two-year unlimited kilometre warranty under its DQR (Durability, Quality and Reliability) programme.

The Activa125 will be sold exclusively through selected Honda Wing dealerships nationwide and will be available in Matt Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Precious White and Pearl Siren Blue.

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