Hyundai CEO says price alone is not enough to sway SA’s motorists

South Africa’s increasingly crowded new-vehicle market may be giving motorists more choice and sharper pricing, but Hyundai Automotive South Africa CEO Stanley Anderson believes the battle for customers will ultimately extend beyond showroom prices.

With an estimated 67 automotive brands competing for consumer and fleet spending and a growing number of Chinese manufacturers expanding their presence, Anderson says aftersales support, parts availability, resale values and vehicle downtime are becoming increasingly important considerations.

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The true cost of ownership

“A lower purchase price can certainly attract a customer,” Anderson said. “But the ownership equation goes much further. Depreciation, parts availability, repair times, dealer coverage and total cost of ownership all influence the value of a vehicle.”

His comments come as competition in the South African market intensifies, with established manufacturers facing growing pressure from newer entrants offering aggressively priced vehicles and increasingly broad product ranges.

Infrastructure as a competitive edge

For Hyundai, Anderson argues that its established dealer and aftersales infrastructure could play an important role in defending and growing its position. The Korean manufacturer has sold more than 800,000 vehicles in South Africa and currently has a national network of about 100 dealerships.

According to Hyundai, around 90% of its accident-damaged vehicles are returned to the road within 30 days. The company also monitors vehicles operated by its corporate customers using their vehicle identification numbers.

Minimising fleet downtime

Hyundai says a corporate vehicle remaining in a workshop for more than three days triggers intervention from its senior corporate team. “A vehicle that is sitting in a workshop is not generating value for a corporate customer,” Anderson said.

“Downtime has a real business cost, which is why after-sales performance is an important part of our competitive proposition.”

While Hyundai’s figures are company-reported, Anderson believes such measures illustrate how the competitive landscape is moving beyond initial purchase prices towards the broader cost and experience of vehicle ownership.

Leadership and market ambitions

Anderson took over as Hyundai Automotive South Africa CEO in July 2025 after more than two decades with the company. He joined Hyundai in 2001 before becoming marketing director in 2004, sales and operations director in 2015 and ultimately CEO.

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Hyundai currently ranks fourth among South Africa’s leading new-vehicle brands, and Anderson has set a target of moving the company into the top three within the next three years.

A pipeline for disciplined growth

Achieving that ambition will also depend on product. The company is working with its global parent on a three-to-four-year product pipeline, assessing potential new models against local demand, specifications and pricing.

“Our next phase is about disciplined growth,” Anderson said. “We have built the infrastructure and the customer base. Now we need to continue investing in the right products, the right capabilities and an ownership experience that creates value over the long term.”

As competition continues to intensify, the longer-term test for both established brands and newcomers will be whether attractive showroom pricing can be backed by parts supply, dealer coverage, competitive running costs and effective aftersales support throughout the ownership cycle.

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