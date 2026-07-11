Hyundai signs Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena as brand ambassador

Hyundai Automotive South Africa has strengthened its association with South African sport by announcing a new partnership with Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfield star Teboho Mokoena.

As part of the collaboration, Mokoena has taken delivery of the all-new Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid, the model he personally selected from the Korean manufacturer’s local line-up.

The partnership follows Mokoena’s impressive performances during Bafana Bafana’s historic FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, where he emerged as one of South Africa’s standout players. One of his defining moments came in Atlanta, USA, when he calmly converted an 83rd-minute penalty against Czechia to help keep South Africa’s World Cup dream alive.

Speaking about his new vehicle, Mokoena said the Hyundai Santa Fe reflects the qualities he values both on and off the football field.

“For me, the stunning Hyundai Santa Fe represents confidence and consistency. As an athlete who subscribes to excellence on and off the field, I prefer a vehicle that matches my lifestyle and mindset: modern, reliable and bold. The Santa Fe gives me comfort, performance and a premium feel every time I get behind the wheel,” he said.

The Santa Fe also holds special significance for Hyundai South Africa as the company’s first hybrid model introduced to the local market. Since its launch, the SUV has attracted attention for its bold styling, spacious cabin, premium comfort and improved fuel efficiency. It has also earned recognition as a finalist in the 2026 South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) Car of the Year competition.

‘An ideal ambassador for the brand’

Hyundai Automotive South Africa marketing director Tshiamo Tladi said Mokoena’s character and achievements make him an ideal ambassador for the brand.

“Teboho has become a symbol of excellence in South African football. His discipline, humility and ability to perform under pressure have made him one of the most respected football players, not just locally but globally. We are proud to welcome him to the Hyundai family and honoured that he chose the Hyundai Santa Fe as his preferred model,” said Tladi.

Hyundai said the partnership forms part of its ongoing investment in South African sport and local talent, while celebrating athletes who continue to fly the country’s flag on the global stage.

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