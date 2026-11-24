Chinese automotive manufacturer Jetour has outlined plans to expand its African operations beyond vehicle imports and distribution, with seven vehicle assembly facilities planned across the continent in 2027.

The announcement was made at the manufacturer’s inaugural Africa Forward Summit, held in Sandton, Johannesburg, earlier this month which brought together government representatives, automotive industry executives, business partners and dealers from across the continent.

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Jetour International president Ke Chuandeng said the company intends to transition from being a vehicle supplier to becoming a long-term industrial partner through investments in manufacturing, skills development, technology and local communities.

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Since entering Africa in 2019, Jetour has expanded into 42 markets, establishing 164 sales and service outlets and attracting more than 160 000 vehicle owners. Its African sales exceeded 80 000 units in 2025. Globally, the manufacturer operates in 100 markets, with more than 2.62-million customers.

Localisation and manufacturing

Jetour’s expansion strategy includes increasing local component sourcing, developing suppliers, expanding vehicle assembly through partnerships and exploring opportunities to establish research and development capabilities in Africa. According to the manufacturer, its African operations have created more than 2 500 direct jobs, while over 9 000 local sales and service professionals have received training. About 81% of its African workforce is recruited locally.

“Jetour sees Africa not simply as an export destination but as a long-term partner in building a stronger, more capable and increasingly localised automotive industry,” said Chuandeng.

The announcement comes as African governments increasingly seek to attract automotive manufacturing investment, deepen localisation and develop regional automotive value chains under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). However, Jetour has not disclosed the locations, investment values or anticipated production capacities of the seven planned assembly facilities.

Electrification and community investment

Jetour also intends to support Africa’s gradual transition towards new energy vehicles by expanding its hybrid offerings alongside conventional internal combustion engine models.

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Chuandeng said product development would consider Africa’s diverse driving conditions, including extreme temperatures, unpaved roads and long-distance travel requirements.

Meanwhile, Jetour South Africa managing director Luo Yuanren highlighted the company’s community investment initiatives across 12 African countries, encompassing education, renewable energy, employment opportunities for people with disabilities and wildlife conservation.

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