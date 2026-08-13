Jetour scores first rental fleet deal with Hertz 

Jetour South Africa has secured its first direct rental fleet customer after Hertz Southern Africa added the Jetour T2 Odyssey to its Dollar and Thrifty rental fleet, marking a significant milestone in the Chinese automaker’s local growth strategy.

The first batch of T2 Odyssey models has already entered service, with additional units expected to be delivered in the coming weeks. The partnership was officially marked during a handover ceremony at Jetour South Africa’s headquarters in Midrand this week.

While neither company disclosed the number of vehicles involved in the agreement, Jetour said the initial vehicles deployed had already been fully booked by customers.

“This is Jetour South Africa’s first direct rental fleet customer, making it a significant milestone for our business,” said Lazola Qungwana, Head of Sales at Jetour South Africa.

Fleet market seen as key growth opportunity

The agreement provides Jetour with valuable exposure to South Africa’s rental and corporate vehicle sectors less than two years after the brand entered the local market in September 2024.

Qungwana said rental operators place vehicles under rigorous conditions and therefore prioritise factors such as reliability, durability and strong resale values when selecting models for their fleets.

The Hertz partnership forms part of a broader strategy by Jetour to diversify beyond private vehicle buyers. The company said it is actively exploring opportunities across government fleets, vehicle leasing businesses and fleet management operators.

Rapid rise in South Africa

Jetour has experienced rapid growth since launching locally, quickly establishing itself among South Africa’s leading passenger vehicle brands.

The company initially introduced the Dashing and X70 Plus SUVs before expanding its range with the more rugged T1 and T2 models. Its momentum has seen it rise to eighth position in South Africa’s new-vehicle sales rankings.

The T2’s profile received a further boost in May when it was named the overall winner of the 2026 South African Car of the Year competition.

Adventure-focused SUV joins rental line-up

Positioned as a five-seat adventure SUV, the Jetour T2 Odyssey combines off-road capability with premium features. The model includes four-wheel drive, an automatic transmission and an extensive suite of driver-assistance and comfort technologies.

Standard features include heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a Sony sound system, wireless smartphone connectivity and charging, and a 540-degree camera system.

Hertz Southern Africa has placed the T2 Odyssey in its Group E3-IFAR rental category, which caters for customers seeking five-seat, automatic four-wheel-drive vehicles equipped with air conditioning.

Chinese brands target corporate customers

For Hertz Southern Africa, the addition of Jetour expands a rental fleet that has served local motorists and travellers since the 1950s. Together with the Dollar and Thrifty brands, the company operates more than 40 rental locations across South Africa.

The partnership also reflects a broader trend in the automotive sector, where newer Chinese vehicle manufacturers are increasingly looking beyond traditional retail sales channels and targeting South Africa’s corporate, fleet and rental markets as they seek to strengthen their presence and brand recognition.