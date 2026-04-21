Jetour’s global ambitions to take centre stage at Auto China 2026

Chinese SUV brand Jetour is set to unveil its bold “Travel+” global strategy at the upcoming Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, signalling the next phase of its rapid international expansion and growing ambitions in markets such as South Africa.

The showcase, scheduled to take place in Beijing from this Friday, 24 April, will see Jetour outline a comprehensive roadmap that goes beyond vehicles, positioning itself as a lifestyle-driven mobility brand.

Central to this evolution is the integration of travel, culture, and community into its product offering—a strategy that the brand says is designed to resonate with modern consumers who seek more than just transportation.

In a significant personal milestone, I will have the privilege of witnessing this global reveal first-hand, having been invited by Jetour Auto South Africa to travel to China for the event.

The trip will not only provide firsthand knowledge of Jetour’s future direction but will also offer a close-up view of the unveiling of several new models from other automotive brands earmarked for the South African market in 2026 and 2027.

At the heart of Jetour’s presentation will be the introduction of its dual-brand strategy, bringing together Jetour and Soueast under a unified vision.

Plug-in hybrid models part of show’s lineup

This move reflects a more structured approach to product segmentation, with each brand catering to different customer needs—from urban mobility to rugged off-road adventures.

The product lineup at the show is expected to include plug-in hybrid models such as the T1 i-DM and T2 i-DM—which were recently shown at a Jetour event in Pretoria—alongside the G700 and the Soueast S08 DM, as well as a number of future concept vehicles.

Jetour expects these models to play a key role in its push into electrified mobility, a segment that steadily gains traction in South Africa.

Beyond the vehicles themselves, Jetour’s “Travel+” philosophy represents a broader ecosystem approach.

The brand has already established more than 300 owner clubs globally and hosted over 500 activities in 2025 alone, building a strong sense of community among its customers.

Cultural partnerships and global sporting sponsorships, including events across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, complement this community-driven strategy.

Adding further star power to its Beijing showcase, Jetour will collaborate with internationally renowned music producer Alan Walker in a cross-industry initiative aimed at blending electronic music culture with the spirit of off-road exploration.

Focus on sustainability and social impact

The brand is also expanding by focusing more on sustainability and social impact. Through various initiatives in regions such as Africa and the Middle East, Jetour has embedded environmental, social, and governance principles into its operations.

Notably, its partnership with the Cheetah Conservation Fund highlights its commitment to wildlife preservation on the continent.

With more than 2.27-million vehicles sold globally across over 100 markets, Jetour is entering a new phase of accelerated growth.

For South African consumers, the developments unveiled at Auto China 2026 could signal an expanding range of products, particularly in the fast-growing SUV and electrified vehicle segments.

As the global automotive industry continues to evolve, all eyes will be on Beijing, and I look forward to bringing readers first-hand insights from what promises to be a defining moment for Jetour and the broader mobility landscape.

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