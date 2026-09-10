Kia Sonet upgraded in South Africa with more safety and tech from R284 995,

Kia South Africa has refreshed its Sonet range with additional safety, technology and comfort features as competition intensifies in the compact SUV segment.
The updated line-up introduces two new LS+ derivatives, positioned between the entry-level LS and LX models, while equipment levels have also been revised across other grades.
A key change is the fitment of six airbags on the new LS+, extending the enhanced safety specification further down the range. Electronic Stability Control and Hill-start Assist Control remain standard across all Sonet derivatives.
Tech and comfort upgrades
The mid-spec EX gains a sunroof as standard, while the flagship SX adds a BOSE sound system to its existing 10.25-inch display and suite of advanced driver-assistance systems.
Mechanically, the Sonet remains unchanged. Power comes from Kia’s naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 85kW and 144Nm, paired with either a five-speed manual gearbox or continuously variable transmission (CVT).
The compact SUV offers 190mm of ground clearance and a claimed luggage capacity of 385 litres.
The compact SUV battlefield
Kia faces stiff competition in one of South Africa’s increasingly crowded SUV segments, with rivals including the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Mahindra XUV 3X0, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen T-Cross, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Suzuki Grand Vitara, Nissan Magnite and MG ZS.
Promotional pricing starts at R284,995 for the Sonet 1.5 MT LS, followed by the new LS+ manual at R299,995. The CVT range starts at R314,995 for the LS, rising to R329,995 for the LS+, R349,995 for the LX and R379,995 for the EX. The range-topping SX costs R439,995.
Kia says the promotional prices apply while stocks last and are subject to change. All Sonet models are sold with Kia South Africa’s five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty, which could add appeal for high-mileage private buyers and fleet operators.
- Kia South Africa has updated the Sonet range with new LS+ derivatives and revised equipment levels across other grades.
- The new LS+ models include six airbags, while Electronic Stability Control and Hill-start Assist Control remain standard on all variants.
- The EX model now features a standard sunroof, and the flagship SX adds a BOSE sound system alongside a 10.25-inch display and advanced driver-assistance systems.
- The Sonet is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with options of a five-speed manual or CVT, and offers 190mm ground clearance with 385 litres of luggage capacity.
- Promotional pricing for the Sonet starts at R284,995 for the LS manual, with the SX topping the range at R439,995, all backed by Kia South Africa’s five-year unlimited-kilometre warranty.