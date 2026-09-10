Kia Sonet upgraded in South Africa with more safety and tech from R284 995,

Kia South Africa has refreshed its Sonet range with additional safety, technology and comfort features as competition intensifies in the compact SUV segment.

The updated line-up introduces two new LS+ derivatives, positioned between the entry-level LS and LX models, while equipment levels have also been revised across other grades.

A key change is the fitment of six airbags on the new LS+, extending the enhanced safety specification further down the range. Electronic Stability Control and Hill-start Assist Control remain standard across all Sonet derivatives.

Tech and comfort upgrades

The mid-spec EX gains a sunroof as standard, while the flagship SX adds a BOSE sound system to its existing 10.25-inch display and suite of advanced driver-assistance systems.

Mechanically, the Sonet remains unchanged. Power comes from Kia’s naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 85kW and 144Nm, paired with either a five-speed manual gearbox or continuously variable transmission (CVT).

The compact SUV offers 190mm of ground clearance and a claimed luggage capacity of 385 litres.

The compact SUV battlefield

Kia faces stiff competition in one of South Africa’s increasingly crowded SUV segments, with rivals including the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Mahindra XUV 3X0, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen T-Cross, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Suzuki Grand Vitara, Nissan Magnite and MG ZS.

Promotional pricing starts at R284,995 for the Sonet 1.5 MT LS, followed by the new LS+ manual at R299,995. The CVT range starts at R314,995 for the LS, rising to R329,995 for the LS+, R349,995 for the LX and R379,995 for the EX. The range-topping SX costs R439,995.

Kia says the promotional prices apply while stocks last and are subject to change. All Sonet models are sold with Kia South Africa’s five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty, which could add appeal for high-mileage private buyers and fleet operators.