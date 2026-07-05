Kia Tasman enters SA’s bakkie battle with bold ambition

If there were to be a World Cup for the bakkie market, 2026 would be the year for that global showdown. Over the past few months, as South African motoring journalists, we have sampled some of the impressive line-up of contenders.
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- The article discusses the competitive bakkie (pickup truck) market in 2026, likening it to a World Cup showdown.
- South African motoring journalists have recently tested various leading bakkie models.
- The piece highlights the strength and variety of contenders in the current bakkie market.
- Full details and reviews are available in the e-edition of Sunday World.
- Readers are encouraged to purchase the e-edition to access the complete article.