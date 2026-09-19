Kyalami to host Africa’s first Michelin 24H Series race in 2027

South Africa’s Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit will return to the international motorsport spotlight when it hosts the Michelin 24H Series in January 2027, marking the endurance championship’s first event on African soil.

International endurance racing promoter Creventic confirmed that the inaugural Michelin 24H Kyalami will take place from January 8-10, replacing the traditional Michelin 24H Dubai on its winter calendar.

The promoter attributed the move from Dubai to continuing uncertainty in the Gulf region and its impact on logistics, transport planning and operational costs.

First African round for Michelin 24-hour series

The event will also mark the first international 24-hour motor race staged in South Africa under the Michelin 24H Series banner and bring premium international endurance racing back to Kyalami for the first time since 2023.

Kyalami has a long endurance racing history, most notably through the Kyalami 9 Hour, which has attracted international manufacturers, teams and drivers over several decades.

“Kyalami is an exceptional motorsport destination and we are delighted by the warm reception we have received from the entire team,” a Creventic spokesperson said.

Kyalami CEO Toby Venter said the event continued the circuit’s record of hosting international racing.

“Whilst Kyalami has a rich history of endurance racing, including the legendary Kyalami 9 Hour, this will be the first international 24-hour event hosted in South Africa,” Venter said.

Formula One bid faces delays

The announcement comes as Kyalami’s Formula One (F1) ambitions have stalled.

Cabinet had approved South Africa’s bid for Kyalami to host an F1 Grand Prix for three years beginning in 2027. The government-appointed F1 Bid Steering Committee subsequently selected a potential promoter in 2025, although officials said a successful bidder would only be announced after the necessary government approvals.

However, the proposed 2027 return has since fallen off the immediate timetable, with Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie acknowledging earlier this year that South Africa would not be ready to host the F1 in 2027.

The Michelin 24H race will therefore provide Kyalami with another opportunity to demonstrate its ability to stage major international motorsport events as efforts to secure Formula One continue.