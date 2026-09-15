Launch drive: Facelifted Hyundai Creta N Line adds some spice to compact-SUV battle

Hyundai Automotive South Africa has been relatively quiet on the new-product launch front lately, but that has not stopped the Korean marque from remaining among the country’s best-selling vehicle brands.

It has generally occupied fourth position behind Toyota, Suzuki and Volkswagen, although Ford displaced it into fifth place in August. Now Hyundai is looking to inject fresh momentum into its line-up with the facelifted Creta and Staria MPV, which were launched to local media last Friday.

The second-generation Creta first arrived in 2020, and this latest update gives Hyundai another opportunity to strengthen its hand in the fiercely contested compact-SUV segment.

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Our launch drive followed Hyundai’s familiar route from its Bedfordview headquarters towards Cullinan and back. It is a predictable road loop that has featured on several Hyundai launches and, frankly, could do with a rethink to break the monotony and expose new products to a wider variety of roads.

The refreshed Creta range starts with the 1.5 Premium at R434,900, which is R44,000 less than the outgoing 2024 model. Its naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 84kW and 144Nm.

Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and start, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, USB charging and electrically folding mirrors. Safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-start assistance, a reversing camera and tyre-pressure monitoring.

But my focus on the launch was the sportier Creta 1.5T N Line DCT, priced at R569,900. Its 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 117.5kW and 253Nm, sent through a dual-clutch transmission (DCT). Thankfully, Hyundai has opted for a DCT rather than a continuously variable transmission, and the combination proved responsive during our drive.

The gearbox generally reacts promptly, while the additional turbocharged punch gives the N Line a noticeably livelier character than one might expect from the standard Creta.

Hyundai claims fuel consumption of 6.3 litres/100km. Our indicated figure after the 90km launch drive was 6.8 litres/100km, which was reasonably close considering the varied driving conditions and the fact that launch cars tend not to be driven with economy as the overriding objective.

The cabin is another strong point. Red detailing adds some visual character without overwhelming the interior, while leather upholstery, wireless smartphone charging and a panoramic sunroof help differentiate the N Line.

Outside, 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, LED lighting and a satin-black grille provide the sportier treatment. From certain angles, however, particularly in profile, the Creta bears a noticeable resemblance to the Chery Tiggo 4 Cross.

The N Line also brings a more comprehensive driver-assistance package, including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane-departure warning, pre-collision avoidance and a 360-degree camera.

“The Hyundai Creta N Line gives us an opportunity to compete for customers who want something with a little more driving enjoyment,” said Hyundai Automotive South Africa CEO Stanley Anderson.

Competition is plentiful. Depending on specification and price, shoppers could also consider the Suzuki Grand Vitara, Mazda CX-3, MG HS, Honda HR-V and Kia Seltos, while the more affordable Creta Premium faces alternatives including the Renault Duster, Jaecoo J5 and Jetour Dashing.

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Both Creta derivatives are backed by Hyundai’s seven-year/200,000km manufacturer warranty, four-year/60,000km service plan and seven-year/150,000km roadside assistance.

A relatively short launch route cannot deliver a definitive verdict, but the initial impression is positive. The Creta N Line feels responsive, is well equipped and has an appealing cabin. At R569,900, however, it enters a crowded field where buyers have considerable choice. For shoppers looking for a compact SUV around this price point, the facelifted Creta N Line deserves a place on the shortlist — although a longer road test against its key rivals will provide a clearer picture of just how competitive it really is.

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