LDV targets budget bakkie buyers with new T60 Utility Single Cab

LDV South Africa is expanding its push into the local commercial vehicle market with the introduction of the T60 Utility Single Cab, priced from R299 900.

The new entry-level workhorse targets small businesses, tradespeople, farmers and fleet operators looking for an affordable bakkie with strong payload and towing capabilities.

Single-cab bakkies remain an important part of South Africa’s light commercial vehicle market, serving industries ranging from agriculture and construction to mining, security services and government fleets.

Six-speed manual transmission

The T60 Utility Single Cab is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine producing 120kW and 410Nm, paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

It is available in 4×2 and 4×4 configurations and offers a payload capacity of up to 1,170kg, while braked towing capacity is rated at 3,000kg. A 73-litre fuel tank is fitted as standard.

LDV claims fuel consumption of 7.5 litres/100km in highway driving and 8.7 litres/100km in urban conditions, although real-world consumption will depend on factors including load and driving conditions.

The bakkie measures 5,395mm long, 1,900mm wide and 1,830mm high, with a wheelbase of 3,155mm.

Standard safety equipment includes driver and front passenger airbags, anti-lock brakes, electronic brakeforce distribution, a differential lock, high-mounted brake light and rear fog lamp.

Convenience features

Despite its work-focused positioning, the T60 also offers several convenience features, including air conditioning and a Bluetooth-enabled audio system. Drivers can select between Eco, Power and Normal driving modes depending on operating conditions.

“With the launch of the T60 Utility Single Cab, we’re strengthening our commitment to South Africa’s commercial vehicle market by delivering a dependable workhorse that combines capability, practicality and value for business owners and fleet operators alike,” said LDV South Africa CEO Gerhard Moolman.

LDV entered the South African market in 2024 and forms part of Chinese automotive group SAIC Motor. Its local range has since expanded to include the T60 Double Cab, Terron 9, D90 SUV, Deliver 9 panel van and G10 commercial vehicle.

At its R299 900 starting price, the T60 Utility enters a fiercely contested workhorse segment where established rivals include entry-level derivatives of the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max and Mahindra Pik Up.

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